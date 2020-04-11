Easter Dinner Ideas To Try This 2020 As You Celebrate Resurrection Sunday At Home

The festival of Easter will be celebrated with utmost devotion and gaiety on April 12, 2020. The festival commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ which happened three days after his burial as mentioned in the New Testament. Easter Sunday is also known as Resurrection Sunday.

The festival of Easter is marked by offering sunrise services, Paschal greetings and decorating the Easter eggs in the most colourful manner. However, a very important part of the festival includes feasting with the entire family. One may need some interesting dinner ideas to make this festival even more special. These Easter dinner ideas will make your Easter Sunday meal even more special.

Here are some interesting Easter dinner ideas for you and your family's Easter Sunday meal

Asparagus Salad

One of the most popular Easter dinner ideas is to create a healthy salad to complete your Easter Sunday meal. A little addition of asparagus or parmesan salad to your feast will complete your meal in the perfect manner. It will also give a tangy flavour to your taste buds. A healthy yet tasty addition to your Easter Sunday meal will be a lovely idea.

Salmon Pasta

Salmon pasta makes way for one of the most ideal Easter dinner ideas. One can also add peas and dill to get the required spring flavours in the pasta. During this ongoing lockdown phase, a pasta will also be an easy dish to prepare. Needless to say a mouth-watering meal of pasta with veggies will make way for one of the best Easter dinner ideas.

Roasted Chicken

One of the Easiest easter dinner ideas can include a sumptuous roasted chicken to your main course. One can also include some yummy veggies with the roasted chicken. The addition of tomatoes or some flavourful flannels will also complete the Easter Sunday meal in the perfect manner. Roasted chicken also makes way for one of the most tasty and feasible Easter dinner ideas.