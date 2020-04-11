The Debate
Easter WhatsApp Status Wishes That Will Make Your Loved One's Day Special

Festivals

Easter marks the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ according to the Bible. Read the following easter Whatsapp status wishes and send them to your loved ones too

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
easter whatsapp status

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, according to the Holy Bible. Christians all across the world celebrate this day with joy and laughter. This year Easter will be celebrated on April 12, and while the whole country is under lockdown, you can still make Easter special by sending them virtual WhatsApp wishes on this auspicious day.

Easter Whatsapp wishes for your loved ones

Source: Pixabay 

  • Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won’t stay there.

  • Easter brings Fun, Easter brings Happiness, Easter brings God endless blessings, Easter brings fresh love, Happy Easter to you, With all best wishes.

  • May God bless you on this auspicious day of Easter and may it bring a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Wishing you and your family a happy Easter.

  • Easter is a promise, God renews to us in each spring, May the promise of Easter, fill your heart with peace and joy! Happy Easter!

  • Jesus cannot forget us; we have been graven on the palms of his hands. – Lois Picillo

  • The resurrection gives my life meaning and direction and the opportunity to start over no matter what my circumstances. – Robert Flatt

  • Wishing U a Very “HAPPY EASTER”, Wid Luv And Best Wishes., May That EASTER Day Brings, LOT of Happiness And JOYS in ur LIFE, May u Live Long LIFE…, And That EASTER day Will comes in UR life Hundred Times…Remember me in ur prayers. The best thing about Easter Sunday is being with family and good friends. Happy Easter!

  • The seasonal remembrance of resurrection is here again, and the whole world is reminded of the life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, son of God, saviour of mankind.

  • Easter is a time to rejoice, be thankful, be assured that all is forgiven so life extends beyond the soil of the earth.

