Eid Al-Adha 2020: Know The Day's History, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

Eid Al-Adha is also called as Eid Qurban, which means 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. Eid Al-Adha 2020 is one of the two Islamic holidays that is celebrated worldwide. As per Islamic writings, Eid Al-Adha is considered the more sacred of the two. Eid al-Adha is also called Bakri Eid in India.

As mentioned in the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for three days. According to the date announced by Saudi Arabia, it will be celebrated on July 31 all over the world. However, in India, the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid has said that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on August 1 as per the sighting of the moon. Read ahead and check out the day's history and significance.

Eid Al-Adha History and Significance

Eid al-Adha honours Ibrahim (Abraham) and his willingness to surrender his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command. According to Islamic writings, before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God granted him mercy and gave him a lamb to sacrifice instead of his son. In the period around Eid al-Adha, many Muslims travel to Mecca and the surrounding area in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid Al-Adha Celebration

Originally Eid-al-Adha is a four-day celebration and public holidays can vary from country to country. To celebrate this day, Muslims greet each other by saying, Eid Mubarak. Eid Mubarak is an Arabic greeting and means Blessed Eid. Families and friends exchange gifts with one another with an elaborate family meal. Early morning, Muslims pray at local mosques and wear new clothes.

In remembrance of the story of Ibrahim, the day is celebrated by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat. The animal is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts. These three parts denote three different shares. The family eats one-third of the meat. One part is gifted to friends and relatives. The remaining part is given to the needy and poor people. People also indulge in charity by helping the poor and needy.

