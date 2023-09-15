Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: Know Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate Mawlid

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is a momentous occasion celebrated with unparalleled zeal by Muslims worldwide. This festival marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad, a revered religious, social and political leader who founded the Islamic faith. Know about the history, significance and festivities of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023.

2 things you need to know

Celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birth on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023 will be observed from September 26-27.

Date and variations

The birth of Prophet Muhammad is observed in the third month of the Islamic calendar. Sunni scholars celebrate it on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal, while Shi'a scholars opt for the 17th of Rabi al-awwal. In India, Mawlid 2023 will be celebrated from September 26-27. However, the actual dates for Eid Milad Un Nabi in 2023 may vary depending on the moon's positioning.

(Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023 will be observed from September 26-27 | Image: Instagram)

Celebrations

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi brings Muslims together regardless of borders. The day commences with vibrant processions converging at mosques, accompanied by fervent recitations of Muhammad's teachings in public gatherings. It's a time for unity and celebration.

Significance of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi

This festival commemorates Prophet Muhammad, considered the last prophet chosen by Allah to convey His teachings. His birth is believed to have occurred around 570 CE in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Celebrations began centuries ago, with his home in Makkah converted into a place of worship. In the 11th century, the 'Mawlid' or 'Nabid' gained popularity in Egypt. It was embraced by people in various regions in the 12th century, including Syria, Turkey, Morocco and Spain.

While many Muslims joyously celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, there is a segment that questions its validity, arguing that the exact date of the Prophet's birth is unknown. They consider it an innovation in Islam, 'biddah.' Notably, Qatar and Saudi Arabia prohibit the celebration of this festival.

In 2023, Milad-un-Nabi will begin on the evening of September 27 and end on the evening of September 28, with variations in specific regions. As the world prepares to mark this significant occasion, the spirit of unity and reverence for Prophet Muhammad remains at the heart of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations, bridging the gap among Muslims globally.