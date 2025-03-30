Eid On March 31 In India As shawwal Moon Sighted In Lucknow, Hyderabad, New Delhi

India will celebrate Eid 2025 on March 31. The crescent moon has been sighted in Lucknow and other parts of the country, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The Eid festivities mark the end of the 30-day fasting period - Roza.

The date of Eid is dependent on the moon sighting. The crescent moon was spotted in Saudi Arabia and select other Gulf nations on March 29, marking the Eid al-Fitr celebrations today. Since the Shawwal moon was sighted in India tonight, the festivities will take place tomorrow.



Why is Eid celebrated?

A screengrab of the crescent moon | Image: X



Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The day traditionally begins with the entire family gathering together to offer a prayer, Eid Salah. The prayers often take place in community spaces, for mosques. After prayers, families come together to enjoy big feasts. Obersevers dress up in new traditional outfits and feast on the traditional dishes and desserts.

As a part of Eid festivities, patrons often dress up in their ethnic best and embrace traditions. A part of the same is applying henna on one's mehendi. Girls and women of all ages gather to get mehendi applied together, as a part of the community bonding experience. Check out some easy mehendi designs that you can opt for Eid 2025. Be it from simple arabic patterns to intricate patterns, take a look at the designs.





Easy to apply mehendi patterns | Image: X

Easy to apply mehendi patterns | Image: X

Easy to apply mehendi patterns | Image: X