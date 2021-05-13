Eid Ul Fitr Quotes In Hindi: Wish Your Loved Ones This Eid With These Special Quotes

Eid ul Fitr is a religious holiday to mark the end of the fasting observed in the month of Ramadan. It is celebrated by Muslims all over the world and is known by different names in different languages and countries. This year, Eid ul Fitr falls on May 13, 2021. Traditionally, the day of Eid ul Fitr begins at sunset on the night when the crescent moon is seen for the first time. The duration of the celebration of Eid ul Fitr lasts anywhere between one to three days, differing in each country. It is also forbidden to fast on this day, and before performing the "Eid prayer", an act of charity called "Zakat" is performed wherein the poor and needy are given money. On the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, here are a few Eid Mubarak quotes in Hindi that you can share with your friends and family.

Eid ul Fitr quotes in Hindi

चुपके से चांद की रोशनी छू जाए आपको, धीरे से ये हवा कुछ कह जाए आपको, दिल से जो चाहते हो मांग लो खुदा से, हमारी दुआ है ईद पर वो पूरी हो जाए!!

यह दुआ मांगते हैं हम ईद के दिन, बाकी ना रहे आपको कोई गम ईद के दिन, आपके आंगन में उतरे हर रोज खुशियां भरा चांद, और महकता रहे फूलों का चमन ईद के दिन!

रात को नया चांद मुबारक, चांद को चांदनी मुबारक, फलक को सितारे मुबारक, सितारों को बुलंदी मुबारक और आपको हमारी तरफ से ईद मुबारक!

ऐ चांद उनको मेरा ये पैगाम देना

खुशी का दिन और हंसी की शाम कहना

जब देखें वो तुझे तो,

मेरी तरफ से उनको ईद मुबारक कहना

सदा हंसते रहो जैसे हंसते हैं फूल, दुनिया के सारे गम तुम्हें जाए भूल, चारों तरफ फैलाओ खुशियों के गीत, ऐसी उम्मीद के साथ तुम्हें मुबारक हो ईद

समुद्र को उसका किनारा मुबारक

चांद को सितारा मुबारक

फूलों को उसकी खुशबू मुबारक

दिल को उसका दिलदार मुबारक

आपको और आपके परिवार

को ईद का त्योहार मुबारक

जिंदगी का हर पल खुशियों से कम न हो,

आप का हर दिन ईद के दिन से कम न हो,

ऐसा ईद का दिन आपको हमेशा नसीब हो,

जिसमे कोई दुःख और गम न हो

आपको और आपके परिवार को ईद मुबारक

(Image: Shutterstock)