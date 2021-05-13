Eid Ul Fitr Quotes, Messages, Wishes And Status To Share On The Holy Festival This Year

After observing a full month's fast during the holy month of Ramadan, the festival of Eid ul Fitr, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" is just around the corner. Eid falls in the month of Shawwal, i.e the month after Ramadan in the Islamic calendar. So, just like the month of fasting is commenced after sighting the crescent moon, the celebration of Eid is also marked after the moon for Shawwal month is sighted. However, owing to the second wave of COVID-19, Masjid committees across India have urged Muslims to not conduct mass prayers on Eid ul Fitr and have also appealed to everyone to offer prayers at home with their families by avoiding gatherings to celebrate the auspicious day.

Although you cannot physically celebrate the festival of Eid ul Fitr 2021 with all your beloved ones, you can send Eid ul Fitr quotes, wishes and messages on social media to wish them and celebrate the true spirit of the festival. Thus, check out a list of Eid ul Fitr status, messages, quotes and wishes here:

Eid ul Fitr quotes

O mankind! We created you from a single soul, male and female, and made you into nations and tribes, so that you may come to know one another. Truly, the most honoured of you in Gods sight is the greatest of you in piety. God is All-Knowing, All-Aware. -Quran

I put my trust in Allah, my Lord and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but he has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path. -Quran

He is the One GOD; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, Most Wise. -Quran

O ye who believe, fasting has been prescribed upon you as it was prescribed upon those before you, so that ye may learn self-restraint. -Quran

O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous. -Quran

Eid ul Fitr wishes

Extending warm wishes to you and your family on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. Eid Mubarak 2021!

May Allah bestow his mercy upon you and your beloved family this Eid ul Fitr. Eid Mubarak 2021!

May Almighty Allah bless you with lots of happiness, joy, and good health. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a Happy Eid ul Fitr! May Allah keep you safe and happy always!

May Allah shower his choicest blessings on you this Eid. Wish you a very Happy Eid ul Fitr!

May peace, good health, safety, and prosperity be with you always. Eid Mubarak 2021!

Eid ul Fitr messages and Eid ul Fitr status

Although I won't be meeting you on Eid this year, extending my warmest wishes to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring unlimited joy, prosperity and good health to you. Eid Mubarak from ours to yours!

May all our wishes come true on the auspicious day of Eid ul Fitr. May Allah bless you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

Amid the global pandemc, here is my Dua: May Almighty Allah heal the world and bring peace to everyone. Wishing you a Happy Eid ul Fitr!

This Eid ul Fitr, May Allah bring a smile on everyone's faces across the globe amid global crisi. Eid Mubarak to you and your beloved family.

