Fool's Paradise Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Fool's Paradise Day is held on July 13, every year. Fool's Paradise Day is celebrated in order to take a day off, to relax our minds. If the real life of a person is messed up at the moment and everything might seem to be going wrong, then the message this day gives you is to close your eyes and dream yourself into another world. A paradise is an imaginative place where no pain, work, sorrow, annoyance, or worries exist. Fool's Paradise Day is a great occasion to visit this perfect place and forget about all the issues in life. Read ahead to know more about the Fool’s Paradise Day.

Fool’s Paradise Day- History and Significance

Fool’s Paradise Day gets its name because escaping from reality and fading out from the real troubles needs a little foolish decision-making. People, who think a lot and know everything, are not able to let go of things easily. However, on Fool's Paradise Day it is highly appreciated to close your eyes and try to escape your reality. Even when the entire world is falling apart, the paradise you have created for your own can be visited whenever you need a break.

In Shakespearean language, this term means that someone is in a state of happiness that is based on completely false hope, but everyone can use a little false hope every now and then. This phrase dates centuries back when the first recorded example was found in the 1462 Letters of Paston. Shakespeare later even used it in Romeo and Juliet, 1592. The most fun part of Fool’s Paradise Day is that one can be thinking up what improbable set of circumstances they want to celebrate.

A Fool’s Paradise is considered as an illusory state of mind and happiness, that is based on illusions or delusions. This term is often referred to as the phrase living in a fool’s paradise that implies that the person is maybe deliberately ignoring reality. The phrase of a fool’s paradise was first used in the mid-1400s but was most popularly noted in Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet where the nurse says, “but first let me tell you if you should lead her into a fool’s paradise, as they say, but it were a very gross kind of behaviour”.

