French Biryani Review: The Odd-combination Of Ingredients Turns Out To Be Good In Taste

Kannad film French Biryani released on July 24, 2020, on Amazon Prime. French Briyani cast includes Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf playing pivotal roles in the movie. While Sal plays a man hailing from France, Danish’s Asgar hails from a Muslim household. French Biryani as the name suggests is an odd combination full of the comedy of errors.

French Biryani review

French Biryani is a film, which follows three days in the life of an autorickshaw driver, and a French emigrant in Bengaluru, loosely features similarities with Delhi Belly but it isn’t as funny compared to the latter. The film brings a bunch of characters from different walks of life, cultures, and religions and pits them against each other in a story about mistaken identity and a lost bag. Though the audience may not find it instantly striking, however, French Biryani wouldn’t turn out to be a disappointment, all thanks to a few good funny stretches.

Also Read| Kubbra Sait wishes 'wild child' Danish Sait on his birthday, says 'I lucked out'

French Biryani manages to entertain despite a lot of happenings and chaos showcased in the movie. Some shots and scenes may turn out to be dull and boring, however, there is enough comedy to lighten up the overall mood. The highlight of the movie French Biryani would be the scenes between Danish Sait as an Urdu-speaking auto-rickshaw driver and Sal Yusuf who plays the French emigrant.

Also Read| Danish Sait’s ‘French Biriyani’ trailer promises to tickle your funny bone; watch video

Danish Sait’s performance portraying a local Muslim is worth of a lot of appreciation. One may spot that certain scenes featuring him lead to mindless comedy but no one would mind given there is not much happening in the film despite being filled with a lot of other characters. French Biryani also highlights the cultural diversity of Bengaluru. There could have been better screenplay so as to make it more comic and interesting.

Every single character in the film is a misfit and is either dumb or stupid. No one is streetsmart and that’s why the proceedings look funny when they unfold on screen. Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf have been working together for six years. French Biryani can be categorised as a light comedy that can be added to one’s watchlist for a movie night with friends.

Also Read| 'French Biryani' to 'Law': 5 South Indian films that are up for direct OTT release

Also Read|Tamilrockers leaks Kannada comedy 'French Biryani' a day after its release