Friendship Day 2023: Creative, Eco-friendly DIY Gifts For Your Friends

With Friendship Day right around the corner, having to decide on a worthy gift for one's closest friends is never an easy task. The need for the gifts to be sustainable, as well as, pocket-friendly are added layers of concern that only delay the decision. In such a conundrum, going the DIY route not only ensures lesser budget crunches but also allows space for creativity while being mindful for the planet.

3 things you need to know

Friendship Day is being celebrated on Sunday, August 6 this year.

DIY gifting solutions allow one to add a personal touch while molding the gift to the recipient's liking.

Adopting sustainability takes one a step further in being mindful about the planet through day-to-day decisions.

Lemon Candles

Citrusy aromas are refreshing no matter the occasion and DIY lemon candles make for the perfect natural gift. The list of ingredients for the same are minimal making for a budget friendly gifting option. The shell of the candle literally being fruit, makes this the easiest sustainable DIY option on the list.

For this you will need:

2-3 big lemons

wax pellets (or candles you can melt down)

3-4 wicks

2-3 drops of lemon essential oil (optional)

(Aroma-centric items have become a popular gifting solution | Image: MyPostcard)

Chop the lemons in half, while you melt the wax with the double boiling method. While your wax melts, scoop out the insides of the lemon with a spoon or a knife. Once the lemon shells are empty place them between two tall glasses to keep it steady as you pour the hot wax in to it. Add a drop of the lemon essential oil before placing the wick in the centre. Let the wax cool and harden naturally.

Bath Bombs

Bath bombs often end up counting as luxury buys owing to the singular quantity body wellness shops tend to sell them as. It is actually rather easy to make your very own bath bomb at home using a concise list of natural ingredients that involve no harmful chemicals and can most likely be easily found in your home.

For this you will need:

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup epsom salt

1/2 cup cornstarch

3/4 tbsp water

2 tsp essential oil of your choice

2 tbsp oil of your choice (coconut oil is a popular choice)

food colouring (optional)

dried flowers

a cookie cutter mold, or a small bowl

(Bath bombs can be made in almost any flavour one wishes | Image: Unsplash)

Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Take all the wet ingredients save for the lemon juice and put it into a container with an airtight lid - shake it well with the lid on. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well with either your hands or a mixing spoon. Now add the lemon juice to this mixture - expect a fizzy reaction at this point. Once the reaction has settled, pack the mixture in to the mold or bowl. After a while take it out on a plate and let it naturally dry itself out over a day or two.

Homemade hot chocolate powder mix

Grabbing a box of hot chocolate powder from the grocery store is the easiest way to go about this. However, making it from scratch is not only a creatively satisfying process but allows you to tweak the flavour profile as per your and your friend's preferences.

For this you will need:

2 cups powdered sugar (you can just pulse the same amount of granulated sugar in the blender to make powdered sugar)

1 cup cocoa powder

1 cup milk powder

Chocolate, grated or diced, as much as you like

2 tbsp cornstarch

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder/grated nutmeg (optional)

A mason jar for storing

(This hot chocolate recipe serves 10 cups of the sumptuous drink | Image: Unsplash)

The easiest thing about this recipe is that the only step it involves is mixing all the ingredients together. Preferrably use a whisk to break down any lumps in the mixture. Empty the powder mix in to the mason jar and you're done. To make the hot chocolate, use 2 tablespoons of the powder per 1 cup of hot milk.

Tie and Dye shirts

Tie and dye does not need to be a messy, chemical-heavy tiresome process. It can make for a fun day time activity leaving you with a lasting memory of an item of clothing you made for your friend.

For this you will need:

Equal parts water and glycerin

Acrylic paints of your choice

A bottle to hold the mixture

A white shirt

A few rubber bands

(Not just shirts, any item of clothing can be tie and dyed | Image: Twitter)

Mix the water and glycerin and set aside. Add the acrylic paint to the bottle. To this start adding the water-glycerin mixture and shake well till the paint has thinned down. Tie the shirt at regular intervals with rubber bands and pour the paint over. Give it some time to set before you take off the rubber bands. Heat set the colour with a dryer and put it in for a wash before gifting it to your friend.

DIY Lip Balm

Everybody uses lip balms. And there's no reason to not use one when it ends up tasting delicious. Not just the cocoa recipe given below, you can experiment with a vast variety of flavours when it comes to making lip balms from scratch.

For this you will need:

A used tin of lip balm

Enough vaseline to fill it

1 tsp of cocoa powder

2 tsps of almond oil

A drop of peppermint oil (optional)

(Lip balms are a gift that can be used all year-round | Image: Twitter)

In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients together till the vaseline achieves a nice beige colour. Pack it in to the lip balm tin you have on standby. You can also personalise the lip balm tin itself to make the DIY gift slightly more special.