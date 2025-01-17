From Kaante Wale Baba To Ambassador Baba: Meet The Viral Babas Of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

We are just five days into the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the much-anticipated festival of the year, which began on Tuesday, the 13th of January. Yet, even in its initial days, the Kumbh Mela has offered either a spiritual treat or a quirky twist to liven up the mood of its visitors.

Solidifying its reputation as the world’s largest gathering by drawing devotees and visitors from across borders, this year’s Kumbh Mela has seen certain babas gaining attention for their spiritual freedom or unconventional ways.

Here are some of the viral babas who have made headlines in the past few days:

Environment Baba

Making an appearance at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Aruna Giri, also known as Environment Baba. Giri is praised for his environmental activities; he encourages people to plant trees. Explaining how he got his name ‘Environment Baba’ Giri tells ANI, "In 2016, during a march from Vaishnodevi to Kanyakumari, we planted trees in almost 27 states. After that, devotees started calling me Environment Baba… I have been working on this since 2010…”

Kaante Wale Baba

A bed of roses might be a common saying, but Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, popularly known as Kaante Wale Baba, has turned heads by lying on a bed of thorns. Speaking to ANI, Manjhi said, “I serve the guru. Guru gave us knowledge and gave us full strength. It is all god's glory that helps me do this (lay on thorns)... I have been doing this every year for the last 40-50 years... I do it because it benefits my body... It never hurts me... I donate half of the 'Dakshina' I get and use the rest to meet my expenses…”



Ambassador Baba