From Taking A Dip In Holy Water To Meeting Naga Sadhus, Here Are 5 Things You Can Do In Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: India is known for its diverse culture and tradition, and it is undeniably evident through its display of endless festivals.

After spending an eventful year-ending festivals, you may have thought the celebration ends there, but no, the world's largest public gathering is slated to occur between 13th January to 26th February, 2025 and it is called the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Wondering what you can do besides taking a dip in holy water at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Let’s find out…

Five interesting things to do in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Have one-on-one interaction with Naga Sadhus: Maha Kumbh Mela is one kind of festival that brings people together from all walks of life. It is also a place where ascetics and Naga Sadhus convene to perform rituals and give spiritual advice. Hence, seize the moment and meet Naga Sadhus.

Attend Katha, Kirtan and Meditation: Many Sadhus who travel to the world's largest public gathering which has set a record on Guinness World Record Book, also organises storytelling sessions and mediation. So, if you are curious about Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other religious books, it’s a must thing to do at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Visit temples: Offer prayers at temples. All the cities that host Maha Kumbh Mela are associated with the rich culture and heritage of India, hence, most cities possess shrines that are meaningful.

Participate in cultural events: Elevate your Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 experience by participating in cultural events such as singing, dancing etc.