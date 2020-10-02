Gandhi Jayanti Images 2020 That You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to mark the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. This day is observed throughout India's states and territories and is also declared as a national holiday. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Mahatma Gandhi, was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869. And this year will mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

People celebrate this day with prayer services, commemorative ceremonies and cultural activities that take place in schools, institutions of local government and socio-political institutions. Also, Mahatma Gandhi's statues are adorned with garlands and flowers. However, due to the pandemic, most of the activities will be put to a halt. Hence, here are some Gandhi Jayanti images that you could use to send your contacts. Take a look.

About Mahatma Gandhi

Originally a lawyer, during India's war for independence, Gandhi unified everyone with his philosophies and feelings of patriotism. He was a man who valued peace and non-violence, and this alone gave everyone the courage to come together and to fight for their homeland. As a result, many followed him as he led the Dandi Salt March in 1930, and he initiated the Quit India Movement in 1942 as an appeal to force the British out of India immediately.

Not just this, but Gandhi also struggled against the pre-existing structure of Indian castes and worked back then to eradicate the inhumane treatment of untouchables. Not only did he fight against the oppressors, but he also accepted freedom and brotherhood as part of everyday life.

Gandhi was regarded as their ideal by many eminent world leaders and personalities including Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Dalai Lama, John Lennon, and Albert Einstein. Not only did Gandhi want independence from the British for a free India, but it was also independence from its own internal disputes, social problems and taboos. Hence, he is one of the few leaders whose legacy has left an everlasting impact on the people of the world.

