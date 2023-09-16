Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Types Of Fasting, Tips, Guidelines, Do's And Don'ts

Ganesh Chaturthi, known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a vibrant and culturally significant festival in India, with its epicentre in Maharashtra. This 10-day celebration, commencing on September 19 and culminating on September 28, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered elephant-headed deity symbolising wisdom, success, and good fortune. Beyond its religious roots, Ganesh Chaturthi is a grand cultural spectacle that fosters unity and joy, bringing communities together in a spirit of devotion.

2 things you need to know

Ganesh Chaturthi will commence on September 19.

The immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol is scheduled for Thursday, September 28th.

Fasting Rules to Embrace Spirituality

The fasting guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi vary according to individual beliefs and practices. Devotees have the freedom to choose from various fasting levels, considering their health and personal preferences:

(Choose fasting according to your health | Image: Pinterest)

Nirjal (Waterless) Fasting

This rigorous form of fasting involves abstaining from both food and water for the entire day.

Phalahar (Fruit) Fasting

This fasting variation permits the consumption of fruits, nuts, and dairy products like milk and yoghurt.

Satvik Fasting

Embrace simplicity by consuming only vegetarian, easily digestible foods such as sabudana (tapioca pearls), fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

Crucial Fasting Tips for a Meaningful Celebration

Determine the Duration

Choose whether you want to fast for the entire day, during specific time periods, or during particular meals, tailoring your fast to your capacity and devotion.

Maintain Purity

During the fast, prioritise physical and mental purity, avoiding negative thoughts and engaging in spiritual activities such as chanting prayers and mantras.

Avoid Non-Vegetarian and Tamasic Foods

Steer clear of non-vegetarian dishes and foods like onion and garlic, considered Tamasic, which are believed to hinder spiritual growth.

Simplicity is Key

Prepare fasting meals with minimal spices and oil to keep them simple and easily digestible.

Choose the Right Salt

Opt for rock salt (sendha namak) over regular table salt (iodized salt) during fasting, as it is considered pure and acceptable.

Stay Hydrated

If fasting without water, ensure you are well-hydrated before and after the fasting period. Drink plenty of water in the morning before commencing your fast.

Break Your Fast Wisely

After your fast, start with light options like fruits or milk before gradually transitioning to a full meal. Avoid overindulging in heavy or rich foods immediately after fasting.

Prioritise Your Health

Consult a healthcare professional if you have health conditions or dietary restrictions to ensure your well-being is safeguarded during the fast.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, immerse yourself in the divine and celebrate with fasting practices that resonate with your spirit, fostering a deeper connection with Lord Ganesha's wisdom and blessings.