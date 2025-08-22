Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When Will Lord Ganpati Be Established? Know Puja Muhurat, Ritual, Important Dates And More

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great joy as the happy birthday of Lord Ganesha. The festival continues for ten days. During this period, devotees bring murtis of Lord Ganpati into their homes and worship him with devotion. Let’s explore the right time for the installation and the rituals followed this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date and time

As per the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Bhadrapada month starts on August 26 at 1:54 pm and ends on August 27 at 3:44 pm. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27, with Ganesha Sthapana taking place on the same day. The festival usually lasts for 10 to 11 days, and this time will conclude with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 puja muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, midday is considered the most auspicious time to install Lord Ganesha, as it is believed to be the time of his birth. On August 27, 2025, the favourable period for Ganesh Puja will fall between 11:05 am and 1:40 pm.

Ganesh puja ritual