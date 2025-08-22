Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When Will Lord Ganpati Be Established? Know Puja Muhurat, Ritual, Important Dates And More

Updated 22 August 2025 at 16:27 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great joy as the happy birthday of Lord Ganesha. The festival continues for ten days. During this period, devotees bring murtis of Lord Ganpati into their homes and worship him with devotion. Let’s explore the right time for the installation and the rituals followed this year.
As per the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Bhadrapada month starts on August 26 at 1:54 pm and ends on August 27 at 3:44 pm. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27, with Ganesha Sthapana taking place on the same day. The festival usually lasts for 10 to 11 days, and this time will conclude with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.
As per the Hindu calendar, midday is considered the most auspicious time to install Lord Ganesha, as it is believed to be the time of his birth. On August 27, 2025, the favourable period for Ganesh Puja will fall between 11:05 am and 1:40 pm.
According to Hindu tradition, before bringing Lord Ganesha home, clean the place of worship properly and decorate it with flowers, rangoli, and other ornaments. Place the idol on an altar at the auspicious time, spreading a red or yellow cloth beneath it. Before the puja, take a vow of fasting or prayer by holding water, flowers, and rice in your hands. Invoke Lord Ganesha by chanting the mantra, “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah.” Bathe the idol with Panchamrit, then dress it in fresh clothes and jewellery. Offer his favourite sweets, Modaks and Laddus, along with Durva grass, red flowers, and vermillion. In the end, perform the aarti with the whole family. The rituals may differ by beliefs and tradition, but the purpose to celebrate the idol to the fullest is the same.
Published On: 22 August 2025 at 16:27 IST
Published On: 22 August 2025 at 16:27 IST