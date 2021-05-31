Global Day Of Parents 2021: Know The Theme, History And Significance Of This Special Day

Every year, the Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1, to honour our parents. Global Parents Day which is also known as Parents Day is a chance for people to appreciate and give tribute to their parents for all the efforts parents make for their children when growing up. Parents are the most integral part of a person's life when growing and help shape their personality. Read on to know more about the Global Day of Parents 2021 theme, history and significance.

Global Day of Parents 2021 Theme

As per the website, International Event Day, the theme of Global Parents Day 2021 is 'Appreciate all parents throughout the world'. As per the website, this theme is an endorsement of parents' struggles and sacrifices towards their children across the world. This year's theme encourages people to acknowledge and appreciate the years of sacrifices, affection and love parents give to their children while growing up. Without supporting parents, a child's growth can become stunted. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the parents' responsibilities to take care of their children inside their homes while working from home have increased. So this year's theme appreciates parents from all around the world, who have taken efforts to raise their children while working from home, in the middle of a pandemic.

Global Day of Parents History

Global Parents Day has a long history that started in Korea in the 1930s. In 1930, some Christian groups in Korea started to celebrate Mother's Day. However, a lack of father's day was felt in the country. So, on March 30, 1973, North Korea declared May 8 as the Parents Day in Korea. In 1994, the United States Government under President Clinton created Parents Day in the US, which is celebrated every Fourth Sunday of July. Most recently, the United Nations announced June 1 as the official Global Day of Parents worldwide.

Global Day of Parents Significance

Global Day of Parents is a reminder for people around the world to honour and respect their parents, as parents have raised and supported their children from the moment of birth till they become self-dependent. Even after becoming independent, many people choose to live close to their parents to stay in touch and support their parents in their old age. On this day, you can show your appreciation to your parents by giving them a gift, or sending them handwritten letters. In places where COVID-19 is widespread, people can do video calls with their parents to give their wishes.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK