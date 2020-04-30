Global Love Day: Why Do We Celebrate And What Is Its Significance?

Global Love Day is considered as a trivial observance day to emphasise that anything can be accomplished when we harmonise our minds to the frequency of unconditional love. The international day is celebrated on May 01. It is observed in various countries, but primarily in the United States of America. Global Love Day is all about the spreading of love with multiple acts of kindness and love. Check out the reason why Global Love Day is celebrated.

Also Read | WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Why do we celebrate it?

Global Love Day was introduced by non-profit organization The Love Foundation. The team proposed Global Love Day on behalf of its founder Harold Becker in 2004. The yearly observance was developed to encourage unity among people, communities, nations, and to celebrate humanity through unconditional love. This global event is marked to be a symbolic day of unconditional love.

Also Read | International Workers Memorial Day 2020 theme and significance of the day

As of last year, more than 675 official proclamations have been issued by Governors, Mayors, and Councils from North America and Europe, recognizing May 1 as Global Love Day. In the year 2019, a remarkable addition was a proclamation from the Dalai Lama honouring the day. Since recent years, Global Love Day has been referenced in popular cultures, social media, on daily events calendars, blogs.

Also Read | World Malaria Day: Images to share on social media to spread awareness

The Love Foundation's very first theme on Global Love Day was Love Begins With Me. Over the past fifteen years, The Love Foundation has grown into a global family of individuals who have made the spreading of love their responsibility. Today, there are currently over 300 gratuitous love ambassadors fording across 41 countries.

Happy Global Love Day wishes -

Also Read | What is World Spanish Language Day? Know the history and significance of the day