Google's Special Animation Celebrates Maha Kumbh 2025

Google pays tribute to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, considered the world's biggest religious gathering of devotees, through an interactive feature embedded on its India platform.

When an user gets on this search engine platform and googles Maha Kumbh either in Hindi or English, an enticing animation of rose petals appears across their screen. This interactive tool is Google’s way of activating special effects for significant events, with the current feature celebrating the cultural and spiritual importance of Maha Kumbh 2025.

This afore mentioned animation is keyword-based and tailor-made to highlight a religious gathering that's captured the attention of millions across the globe. The California-headquartered tech giant acknowledges the global interest and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh.

When users search for “Mahakumbh", their mobile screens fill with rose petals, accompanied by three pink icons at the bottom right corner of the screen. On desktops, similar icons appear at the bottom of the page.

If the floral animation does not activate automatically, users can tap these icons to trigger the effect. The animation can be halted by clicking on the “X” icon, and users can re-start it by selecting the celebration icon. A share button at the bottom of the screen allows users to share the animation experience with others.

Key updates on Mahakumbh

This special feature also provides users with essential details about the Maha Kumbh. When someone searches for “Mahakumbh,” they are also presented with a visual summary that includes key information such as helpline numbers, emergency services, maps, the Kumbh app, and details about nearby railway stations.