Google Santa Tracker: Where Is Santa Claus And When Is He Coming To India?

Christmas is here and search engine giant Google has now launched its Santa tracker designed to follow the kids’ favourite Santa Claus in real-time. The Google application shows Santa Claus on the world map, letting us track the gift-giving wizard from the North Pole as he makes his way to cities around the world. The Santa Tracker, which can be used on almost all smart gadgets including smartphones, PCs, laptops, iPads, Mac computers shows the movement of Santa in real-time. Now, there is finally an answer to the question - How to follow Santa Claus?

Confirming the update of the Santa Claus tracker program, Google took to their Twitter handle and said, “We have liftoff!”. Informing its followers about the new program to track Santa, it wrote, “As of 12:00:01 AM this morning, Santa and his reindeer are officially in flight and have begun to deliver presents to kids around the world. Follow along with his journey, and see when he'll be headed towards your city: http://santatracker.google.com.” According to Santa's movement as per the tracker, he could come to India later in the day after covering the Americas and Europe.

The website set by Google shows a live map with Santa’s present location and upcoming stops. The website even has a live video feed of the journey answering the common question of 'where is Santa Claus?'. People can even see the estimated time at various locations. The tracker has been offering its service for over 18 years now and it is now bigger than ever. The website also shows a live count of gifts that Santa is carrying. Apart from Google, other companies like NORAD also tracks Santa live.

Santa Claus' live location by NORAD

For 66 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been providing real-time updates on Santa's progress. The operation starts on December 24 from 4 am to midnight. NORAD’s Santa Tracker gives families a chance to watch Father Christmas in 3D as he travels the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Operating from NORAD headquarters, dozens of volunteers answer unrelenting phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). NORAD's mission is to keep a check on the skies above North America for any potential threat. On early Christmas Eve, the Santa operation starts when a cluster of radar stations in northern Canada and Alaska follow the signals emanating from Rudolph's nose.

Image: santatracker.google.com