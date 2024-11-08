Gopaashtami 2024: Know All About The History, Significance, Timings Of This Auspicious Festival

Gopaashtami celebrates the divine connect that lies between Lord Krishna, and cows he looked after in Gokul. which translates to cow herd. This HIndu festival falling on the eight day of Kartik Shukla, honours the pertinence of cattle herd in rural India. This day also holds special place given it's the only time Shri Radha Rani grants a divine glimpse of her lotus feet or Charan Darshan

Gopashtami 2024. Image credit; Pinterest

Gopashtami 2024: Date and Timings

The festival of Gopashtami will be observed on Saturday, November 9. As per Drik Panchang, the holy timings are as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Starts - 11:56 PM on November 08, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Concludes- 10:45 PM on November 09, 2024

The holy connect between cows and Lord Krishna. Image credit: Unsplash

Gopashtami: 2024: History

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna once stopped the people of Braj from offering their annual tribute to Lord Indra. Angered by this, Indra unleashed a torrential downpour over Braj, intending to flood the region. To protect the people and animals, including the cows, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger, sheltering everyone from the rains for seven continuous days. Realizing his mistake, Indra finally accepted defeat and sought Krishna's forgiveness on the day of Gopashtami.

What are the rituals linked with the festival of Gopashtami. Image credit: Pinterest

Gopashtami 2024: Rituals

Devotees start the day early by cleaning the house before beginning puja rituals.

2. After bathing, they perform a puja for Lord Krishna, lighting a desi ghee diya and offering flowers, Tulsi leaves, and homemade sweets.

Those with cows bathe them, then decorate them with turmeric, roli, flowers, and bells.

Cows are fed with green grass, chapati, and jaggery.

Devotees without cows visit Gaushalas to offer food there.