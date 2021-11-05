Gujarati New Year 2021: Happy New Year Video Download, Status, Wishes, Salmubark

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas is generally celebrated a day after Diwali, which falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month. Also known as Varsha-Pratipada or Padwa, the Gujarati New Year 2021 is celebrated on November 5 this year, exactly a day after Diwali. The Gujarati community across India celebrates the day with great enthusiasm.

Considered to be among important festivals in the calendar, on Gujarati New Year, the businessmen and traders bids adieu to the old financial accounts and starts fresh accounts. In Gujarati culture, the ritual is also called Chopda Pujan, where Goddess Laxmi is also worshipped. During the ritual, a Swastika is made at the beginning of the new account books which is followed by Shubh-Labh written on it. It is believed to bring good luck and profit to the business throughout the year by many.

Significance of the Gujarati New Year 2021

Worshipping Goddess Laxmi with pure devotion and intentions during the day is believed to make the new year more prosperous, profitable, and peaceful. The auspicious day coincides with Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja. Gujarati New Year is celebrated by people donning new clothes, visiting the temples, and meeting friends and relatives. They greet each other, exchange New Year Wishes with popular terms like Saal Mubarak or Nutan Varsh Abhinandan. Decorating homes and using fireworks are a major part of the festival. The day is also considered by many to be good to forgive and forget past events and resolve troubles.

Happy New Year wishes in Gujarati

તમારા પરિવાર ને

નૂતન વર્ષ ના અભિનંદન

આપનો પરિવાર સુખ શાંતિ પામે એજ શુભેછા

હેપી ન્યૂ યર 2022!

ઈશ્વર આપ અને આપના પરિવારને સુખ, શાંતિ, સમૃદ્ધિ અને તંદુરસ્તી આપે એ જ શુભકામના!!

નવા વર્ષની શુભકામનાઓ!!

નવી શરૂઆત ક્રમમાં છે અને નવી તકો તમારા માર્ગ પર આવવાની સાથે તમે થોડી ઉત્તેજના અનુભવવા માટે બંધાયેલા છો .. નવું વર્ષ 2022 ની શુભકામના

તમારા ઘરમાં ધનનો વરસાદ થાય, માતા લક્ષ્મી કાયમ રહે, બધી મુશ્કેલીઓનો નાશ થાય અને શાંતિ મળે. સાલ મુબારક!

પ્રેમ ની કોઈ દિવસ કિંમત થાય નહિ,

નઝીક કે દૂર થી સમજાય નહિ ,

સ્નેહ ના દરિયા માં ડૂબો તો ખબર પડે!!

એમ કિનારે રહી હૈયું ભીંજાય નહિ !

Happy New Year 2021!

Saal Mubarak 2021 wishes in English

I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and health on this auspicious day! Happy New Year!

This Gujarati New Year let us hope for a bright, peaceful and healthy future. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

This New Year Day, I hope and pray that Shri Krishna restores peace and harmony in society. May there be no disease or war or suffering. On the auspicious occasion of Bestu Varas, here’s sending across my sincere prayers.

May Shri Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings on the beautiful New Year Day, A very very Happy Gujarati New Year to you and your loved ones.

For the pious occasion of Bestu Varas, I offer my warm greetings to you and your family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

New Year is like a new chapter…. May you have the loveliest chapter of your life this year with wonderful memories to cherish for a lifetime. Best wishes on New Year.

Happy New Year to all Gujarati Folks celebrating today. May the new Year bring you all that you wish, and more...#nutanvarshabhinandan #GujaratiNewYear pic.twitter.com/VgZiQYNMwo — Nirmala Pandya (@NirmalaPandya) November 16, 2020

