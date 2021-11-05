Gujarati New Year 2021: Happy New Year Wishes, Greetings & Quotes In English & Gujarati

Gujarati New Year also known as 'Bestu Varas' is celebrated a day after Diwali, which falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month. It is also called Varsha-Pratipada or Padwa. This is the time when the businessmen and traders start their new account books after closing the previous year's book. In Gujarati culture, it is called Chopda Pujan (worshipping the book). Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Chopda Pujan with the hope that it would help make the new year more prosperous and profitable. Here are Gujarati New Year 2021 wishes, greetings quotes and more.

I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and health on this auspicious day! Happy New Year!

This New Year Day, I hope and pray that Shri Krishna restores peace and harmony in society. May there be no disease or war or suffering. On the auspicious occasion of Bestu Varas, here’s sending across my sincere prayers. READ | Happy Diwali 2021: Laxmi Puja timing in Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Lucknow and other cities

May Shri Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings on the beautiful New Year Day, A very very Happy Gujarati New Year to you and your loved ones.

Wishing you a year full of adventure, enjoyment, merriment and lots of smiles that together make it the most memorable time of your life. Best wishes on New Year.

New Year is like a new chapter…. May you have the loveliest chapter of your life this year with wonderful memories to cherish for a lifetime. Best wishes on New Year.

May you have a prosperous and joyful year ahead with Goddess Laxmi bestowing the blessing of wealth upon you and your family. Happy Gujarati New Year 2021.