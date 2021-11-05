Gujarati New Year 2021: Shubh Time, Significance & All You Need To Know About Bestu Varas

Gujarati New Year is celebrated a day after Diwali. This year, it is celebrated on November 5. Going by the Hindu calendar, it falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month. Also known as Bestu Varas, the day is considered to be an extremely important day for the Gujarati community. It is celebrated with immense joy, happiness, great devoutness, and enthusiasm across the state.

As per the Indian calendar which is based on Lunar Cycle, Kartik is the first month of the year and the New Year in Gujarat falls on the first bright day of Kartik (Ekam). Thus, the special day marks the beginning of their new fiscal year. In several parts of the country, New Year Celebrations begin around spring.

Significance of the Gujarati New Year 2021

On Gujarati New Year, many businessmen and traders believe in starting their fresh financial accounts by bidding adieu to the old ones. During the ritual, a Swastika is made at the beginning of the new account books which is followed by Shubh-Labh written on it. Many Gujarati people also believe that doing so brings good luck and profit to the business throughout the year.

In Gujarati culture, the ritual is also called Chopda Pujan, which is devoted to Goddess Laxmi. It is popularly believed that worshipping Goddess Laxmi with pure devotion and intentions, helps make the new year more prosperous, profitable, and peaceful. For the special day, there is no specific time or tithi observed to pray and perform rituals. The special day coincides with Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja.

Bestu Varas Celebrations

Gujarati New Year Celebrations is celebrated by people sporting new clothes, visiting the temples, and meeting friends and relatives. They greet each other, exchange New Year Wishes with popular terms like Saal Mubarak or Nutan Varsh Abhinandan. Other aspects of the festival also include beautifully decorated homes and fireworks amid the joy of the festival. Women also prepare delicious sweets and snacks which is distributed among all the neighbours and relatives. Many people also believe in forgetting the past, clearing all the misunderstandings, and welcoming the new beginning on an auspicious note.

Image: Shutterstock