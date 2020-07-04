Guru Purnima Sketches And Art Pieces To Send To Your Teachers

July 5 is marked as Guru Purnima in the Hindu calendar. The auspicious day is also known as Vyasa Purnima. It is a spiritual day dedicated to honour our Gurus and teachers, someone who shares their knowledge with no expectation in return. Guru Purnima is observed in India, Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. The day is celebrated on the full moon day, Purnima, in the Hindu calendar month Ashadha (June–July). Guru Purnima was also restored by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. Check out Guru Purnima sketch images and art pieces to share with your teachers and spiritual gurus on this propitious day.

Happy Guru Purnima 2020

Guru Purnima timings

Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am July 4

Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on Jul 5

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is a holy day where people honour and thank their Guru and teachers. On this day, people perform religious activities and may include ceremonial events to praise the Gurus, which is called Guru Pooja. The word "Guru" is formed from two Sanskrit words "Gu" and "Ru". Gu means darkness or ignorance, and Ru denotes the remover of that darkness. According to the Hindu writings, a person who cleans the darkness in your life is known as a Guru. This day does not only have religious importance, but Guru Purnima also has great significance for Indian academics and scholars. Indian academics celebrate this day by thanking their teachers as well as remembering past teachers and scholars.

Guru Purnima is celebrated in Buddhism to honour of Lord Buddha. On this day, he gave his first lecture at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. According to Hindu mythology, on Guru Purnima, Lord Shiva, the Agi Guru or the original teacher, started the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis. Guru Purnima also marks the birthday of Ved Vyasa, known to be one of the greatest gurus of India and the author of Mahabharata. Other than India, Guru Purnima is also celebrated in Nepal as Teachers Day, which in India is marked on September 5.

