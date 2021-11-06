The auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj is part of the five-day-long festivities of Diwali celebrated across the country. The day that falls after Diwali is also observed as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta, to celebrate the bond shared between brothers and sisters. To mark this day, sisters put a tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their safety, good health, and well-being. Here are Good morning Bhai Dooj wishes, greetings, and images to share with your loved ones.

Good Morning Bhai Dooj Wishes

My brother, you are more of a friend than a sibling to me. You stand by me when I feel lonely and always cheer me up when I am down. Thank you for being there, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj! Good Morning!

Good Morning! May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness and success to your life, brother. I wish you a Happy Bhai Dooj!

I am grateful to have a wonderful sibling like you. Wishing you lots of happiness, success, and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj! Good Morning!

May this day strengthen our bond more than ever and brings joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Bhai Dooj! Good Morning!

I wish you infinite happiness and success in life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Good morning and have a memorable Bhai Dooj!

Good Morning Bhai Dooj Greetings

Good morning and a very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most, yet the one who I love the most.

You can share your pain, you can share your fears, and you can always share your happiness with me. Thanks for being a very understanding brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj! God Morning!

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time, but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj! Good Morning!

Good Morning! Bhai Dooj is just an excuse, I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking for you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy, my sister. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj. Good Morning!

Bhai Dooj Good Morning Images

(Image: SHUTTERSTOCK)

(Image: UNSPLASH)