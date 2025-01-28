Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And More To Share With Loved Ones This Lunar New Year

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Chinese New Year , based on the Lunar Calendar, typically falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice. In 2025, the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, will be celebrated from January 29th to February 12th.

According to the Chinese Public Holiday List, the official public holiday will be from January 28th to February 4th.

During this auspicious occasion, the Chinese community from near and far gathers to honour their history and the rich tapestry of their culture and traditions with food, cultural activities, dances, gift exchanges, and more.

To enhance the celebration of Chinese New Year, here's a curated list of greetings you can share with family and loved ones.

(Happy Chinese New Year 2025. Image: Pexels)

Chinese New Year Greetings

May this New Year bring immense joy and happiness into your life. Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

Happy Chinese New Year from our family to yours. Have a great one!

Happy Chinese New Year 2025! May good health and lasting prosperity be yours now and forever.

Let this Spring festival bring you good luck and good health throughout the year. Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

Happy Chinese New Year, Aunty and Uncle! May you find joy in all your endeavours.

Wishing you a successful career this Lunar New Year!

(Happy Chinese New Year 2025. Image: Pexels)

Popular quotes by Confucius, a Chinese Philosopher

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in getting up every time we do."

“I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do and I understand.”

"What you do not want done to yourself, do not do to others."

"It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop."