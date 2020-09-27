Happy Daughters' Day Quotes From Mothers: Messages, Quotes & Wishes For Daughters

September 27 is celebrated as Daughter's Day across the world. On this special day, parents across the world celebrate their daughters and the special bond they share with them. International Daughter's Day falls on the fourth Sunday in September to celebrate the girl child.

The day is meant to celebrate the life of girls and daughters, especially in cultures where having a girl child is considered as a burden. In India, especially in rural areas, families with daughters carry a stigma. Hence, the celebration of International Daughter's day helps eliminate the regressive beliefs and traditions which view a girl child as a burden.

Here are some "Happy Daughters' Day quotes from Mothers"

Someday when the pages of my life end, I know that you will be one of the most beautiful chapters.

A mother and a daughter always share a special bond, which is engraved on their hearts.

My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along.” – Denise Van Outen

My daughter makes me laugh with her incredibly humorous take on the world. Everything makes her laugh, and I aspire to take in the world the same shoes she does.” – Unknown

The more a daughter knows the details of her mother’s life the stronger the daughter.” – Anita Diamant

You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself.” – Steve Maraboli

On this daughter's day I want you to remember that a woman's mind is the most beautiful part of her.

We mothers are learning to mark our mothering success by our daughters’ lengthening flight. – Letty Cottin Pogrebin

My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be.” – Channing Tatum

I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.” – Ian McEwan

“A daughter is God’s way of saying, ‘thought you could use a lifelong friend.’” – Unknown

“Having a little girl has been like following an old treasure map with the important paths torn away.” – Heather Gudenkauf

“Chin up Princess or the crown slips.” – Unknown

“It’s not ’empty nest syndrome’ until all of their crap is out of your basement.” – Unknown

“What’s it like to have the greatest daughter in the world? I don’t know ask your grandmother.” – Unknown

“Thank you to the woman who carried me for 9 months and for 29 years financially.” – Unknown

“By the time a woman realizes her mother was right, she has a daughter who thinks she’s wrong.” – Unknown

