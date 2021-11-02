Happy Dhanteras 2021: Good Morning Dhanteras Wishes, Images & Greeting

Quick links:
Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of the Diwali festival, which lasts five days. People buy gold and silver in the form of jewellery and utensils on this day, which is regarded exceedingly lucky. During this day, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are adored on Diwali, are also bought. The day is observed on November 2 this year. The terms ‘dhan' and ‘teras' refer to the 13th day of the lunar cycle. On this auspicious day, devotees pay their homage to Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi.
According to Hindu mythology, the churning of the ocean, or samudra manthan, occurred on this day, and Dhanteras is observed to commemorate the arrival of Dhanvantri, the Gods' physician, from Samudra Manthan on the thirteenth lunar day of the month of Kartik. The Ministry of Ayush observes Dhanteras Day as National Ayurveda Day, as it is thought that on this day, the world became aware of the science that Lord Dhanvatri bestowed upon all of his devotees.
On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, May Lord Kubera & Goddess Lakshmi bless all with happiness, opulence and prosperity.— Shivam Yadav (@Cvam1003) November 2, 2021
दीवाली की रोशनी, मिठाइयों की मिठास
पटाखों की बौछार, धन की बरसात
हर पल हर दिन आपके लिए लाये धनतेरस का त्योहार
शुभ धनतेरस
धनतेरस का प्यारा त्यौहार
जीवन में आपके लायें खुशियाँ अपार
माता लक्ष्मी विराजे आपके द्वार
सभी मनोकामनाएँ हो आपकी स्वीकार
सोने का रथ, चांदी की पालकी
बैठकर जिसमें है लक्ष्मी मां है आयी
देने आपके परिवार को धनतेरस की बधाई