Happy Dhanteras 2021: Good Morning Dhanteras Wishes, Images & Greeting

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of the Diwali festival, which lasts five days. People buy gold and silver in the form of jewellery and utensils on this day, which is regarded exceedingly lucky. During this day, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are adored on Diwali, are also bought. The day is observed on November 2 this year. The terms ‘dhan' and ‘teras' refer to the 13th day of the lunar cycle. On this auspicious day, devotees pay their homage to Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi.

According to Hindu mythology, the churning of the ocean, or samudra manthan, occurred on this day, and Dhanteras is observed to commemorate the arrival of Dhanvantri, the Gods' physician, from Samudra Manthan on the thirteenth lunar day of the month of Kartik. The Ministry of Ayush observes Dhanteras Day as National Ayurveda Day, as it is thought that on this day, the world became aware of the science that Lord Dhanvatri bestowed upon all of his devotees.

Good Morning Dhanteras Wishes

On this auspicious occasion, may you be blessed with health, money, and happiness? Dhanteras to you!

May your life be filled with happiness and peace, as well as enough wealth to provide you with all of your needs. Dhanteras to you!

I pray that you glow like gold and silver on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. Best wishes to you and your family on this special day!

On this wonderful day, may God Dhanvantri rain his most precious blessings on you, filling your life with pleasure, luck, love, and light, not only with financial wealth!

May Dhanteras shower you with wealth and opulence. Best wishes to you and your family on this special day!

Let us prepare ourselves with passion and a joyful mood to celebrate Dhanteras and usher in the season of festivities and enjoyment! Dhanteras to you!

Goddess Lakshmi bestowed wealth and riches, Kuber bestowed gold and silver treasures, Dhanvantri bestowed the priceless gift of health, and Yamaraj bestowed a long life. May Diwali shower you with all of the things that make life lovely and worthwhile.

Wishing you abundance and prosperity, as well as blessings and lovely surprises, as well as the glow of health and longevity! Dhanteras Greetings to you and your family!

Dhanteras Good Morning Images

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, May Lord Kubera & Goddess Lakshmi bless all with happiness, opulence and prosperity.

Happy #Dhanteras ! pic.twitter.com/jlmO0L9OVE — Shivam Yadav (@Cvam1003) November 2, 2021

Happy Dhanteras to all my dear friends pic.twitter.com/0YJGiaJDTF — Vanita Gupta (@VanitaGupta7) November 2, 2021

May Maa Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless all of us with Prosperity,Opulence n endless Happiness.May this #Dhanteras Light up new dreams,fresh hopes, everything bright & beautiful n fill our days with pleasant surprises and moments. #HappyDhanteras to you all. #धनतेरस pic.twitter.com/6W2uFWUf9a — RAKESH YADAV🇮🇳 (@RYPofficial) November 2, 2021

Happy Dhanteras Good Morning Greetings

Diyas and candles, as well as your minds, should be lit. Prepare everything, especially your heart, for Goddess Lakshmi's visit on this auspicious day! A very happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

On the festival of Dhanteras this year, may Goddess Laxmi pour her enormous blessings on you and your family. May the festival of lights shine brightly from afar, filling your life with love and prosperity. I wish you a wonderful Dhanteras!

May the wishes I send your way to shine brightly like the sun and never flicker like candle or diya lights. I wish you endless joy and brightness in your life.

Dhanteras Shubhkamnaye in Hindi

दीवाली की रोशनी, मिठाइयों की मिठास

पटाखों की बौछार, धन की बरसात

हर पल हर दिन आपके लिए लाये धनतेरस का त्योहार

शुभ धनतेरस

धनतेरस का प्यारा त्यौहार

जीवन में आपके लायें खुशियाँ अपार

माता लक्ष्मी विराजे आपके द्वार

सभी मनोकामनाएँ हो आपकी स्वीकार

सोने का रथ, चांदी की पालकी

बैठकर जिसमें है लक्ष्मी मां है आयी

देने आपके परिवार को धनतेरस की बधाई

