Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, it marks the first day of Diwali. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin or Kartik. On this day, Hindu devotees worship Lord Dhanvantri, the god of Ayurveda. The festival is celebrated as Lakshmi Puja, performed in the evenings when diyas are lit. This year, the festival is falling on October 18. As the day is here, we have curated a list of wishes that you can send to your relatives, friends and colleagues via WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. You can also use this as your status.

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes

Wishing you prosperity, health, and happiness this Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras bring endless joy, success, and new opportunities into your life.

This Dhanteras, may happiness, success, and good health walk into your life like everlasting blessings.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and good fortune. Happy Dhanteras!

Celebrate this Dhanteras with joy, light, and gratitude. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with peace and abundance.

Shine bright with blessings, wealth, and peace. Happy Dhanteras!

Warm wishes on Dhanteras! May the festival bring you prosperity today and always.

On this auspicious day, may your home be filled with positivity and prosperity.

On this Dhanteras, may your life glitter with prosperity and success just like gold and silver. Wishing you and your family a blessed Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Messages

Wealth is not just in gold and silver, but in the blessings of family and love. Happy Dhanteras!

May your home be blessed with divine light, positivity, and abundance this Dhanteras.

On this auspicious occasion, may your life be as sparkling as diyas and as prosperous as the Goddess’s blessings.

Dhanteras is the beginning of Diwali celebrations—may it mark the start of wealth, wisdom, and well-being in your life.

May Dhanteras bring you abundant joy and endless fortune.

May your days ahead gleam with opportunity and joy.

Here’s to success, abundance, and good fortune for years to come.

To my friends – may your laughter be your biggest treasure.

To my wonderful colleagues – may prosperity follow all your hard work.

Let this Dhanteras remind us to count our blessings, not just our coins.

Let this Dhanteras light up new dreams, open new avenues, and bring endless prosperity into your life.

Good health and wealth are the true treasures of life—wishing you both this Dhanteras!

Let this Dhanteras fill your life with prosperity and positivity.

The true wealth of Dhanteras lies in gratitude and grace.

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Greetings

Gold glows, diyas shine — Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras is here! May your home be filled with laughter, love, and prosperity.

Happy Dhanteras, my friends! May this first day of Diwali celebrations bring good fortune, glowing lights, and lots of reasons to smile.

Bright diyas, big dreams, blessed life.

May Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi bless you with success, prosperity, and joy this Dhanteras.

Counting blessings, not just coins.

New beginnings, endless blessings.

Light, love, and luxury — Happy Dhanteras!

May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera bless you with success, abundance, and good fortune.

On Dhanteras, let’s not just buy gold, but invest in kindness, love, and gratitude.