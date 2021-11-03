Happy Diwali 2021: See Diwali Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Status, Greetings And More

Diwali is known as the festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated in India. The festival usually lasts five days and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika. It is a celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". This year Diwali will take place on November 4. Here are Diwali Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Status, Greetings to share with Family and Friends.

Happy Diwali 2021 wishes

A warm Diwali is what we wish for you, and hope that all your wishes get fulfilled with the lighting of tonight’s divas. Happy Diwali to you. This is the occasion to celebrate the return of light and happiness into our lives. May the same happen to you and your family. Wishing you a very Happy Diwali. A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas and a heart full of joy… Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 2021!! The lights of Diwali are bringers of good health, long life and good luck. May you celebrate this occasion and attain all these good things. Happy Diwali 2021. An occasion to celebrate victory over defeat, light over darkness, awareness over ignorance, an occasion to celebrate life. May this auspicious occasion light up your life with happiness, joy and peace. Happy Diwali. Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali. May the millions of lamps of Diwali illuminate your life with happiness, joy, peace and health. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Diwali. Open your main entrance door and welcome Goddess Lakshmi wholeheartedly. I hope she will fulfil all your dreams. Wish you a very happy and wealthy Diwali. May this Diwali endow you with opulence and prosperity. Happiness comes at your steps. Wishing you a bright future in your life. Happy Diwali 2021 It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers, but it’s also the time to stay safe, have a happy and safe Diwali!

Image: PTI