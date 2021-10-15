Last Updated:

Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Status, Greetings To Wish Family And Friends

On the auspicious day of Dussehra 2021, here are some of the Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Status, and Greetings to share with your Family and Friends.

Written By
Digital Desk
Dussehra 2021 Wishes, Images & Status

Image: PTI


To mark the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad, the festival of Dussehra is observed across the country. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri. All family members and friends come along to set Ravana’s effigies on fire and wish each other 'Happy Dussehra'. In this digital era, technology has made people send wishes to their friends and family living far away. So, here are a few messages and greetings that one can share with their friends and family and wish them a special happy Dussehra 2021. Have a look.

Happy Dussehra Wishes for friends and family

  • Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama glorify you with strength and determination to follow the path of morality and spirituality.
  • May Lord Rama keep illuminating your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!
  • Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga confer all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.
  • May this Dussehra burn all the grief and misery on Earth and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!
  • On this special day of Dussehra, we celebrate fearlessness and bravery and the triumph of good over evil. May all your sorrows vanish on this day, and may you feel a resurging spirit rise in your heart that will lead you successfully through all your endeavours. I wish you success and happiness in everything you do. Happy Dussehra!
  • “Good must triumph over evil. It usually does in life and in any case, it’s bad for young people to believe it doesn’t.”- Barbara Cartland
  • “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won.”- Mahatma Gandhi
  • “Don’t kill, but conquer the Ravana in you.”- Vikrmn, Corpkshetra
  • “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.”- Ken Poirot
  • “There is no denying that it is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.”- Idowu Koyenikan

Happy Dussehra Images

Here are some of the auspicious messages and images shared by citizens on social media:

Happy Dussehra Whatsapp Status

  • May this Dussehra, light up for you. The hopes of Happy times, And dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you Happy Dussehra 2021.
  • Ram is your soul. Sita is your heart. Ravan is your mind that steals your heart from your soul. Lakshman is your consciousness, always with you and act on your behalf. Hanuman is your intuition and courage that helps retrieve your heart to re-animate your soul. Happy Vijayadashmi!
  • Truth shall always prevail, good shall always reign. This is the true essence of Dussehra. So let's celebrate and welcome Lord Rama's blessings.
  • Burn all ego, hatred and anger within you along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be successful and happy ever! Happy Dussehra!
  • Just as Lord Ram eradicated all evil from the earth by destroying Ravan, I wish that you also successfully banish all negative thoughts from your mind. Have a happy and prosperous Dusshera.
READ | Noida Traffic Police advisory on diversions, road closures on Dussehra
READ | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extends wishes on Dussehra, wishes prosperity for country
READ | President Kovind to celebrate Dussehra with Jawans in Ladakh amid China's LAC belligerence
READ | Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally indoors for 2nd year due to COVID-19
READ | Large crowds throng Indian Embassy’s Dussehra fest in Beijing
Tags: Dussehra, navratri, festival
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND