Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Status, Greetings To Wish Family And Friends

Image: PTI
To mark the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad, the festival of Dussehra is observed across the country. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri. All family members and friends come along to set Ravana’s effigies on fire and wish each other 'Happy Dussehra'. In this digital era, technology has made people send wishes to their friends and family living far away. So, here are a few messages and greetings that one can share with their friends and family and wish them a special happy Dussehra 2021. Have a look.
Here are some of the auspicious messages and images shared by citizens on social media:
🌷 In d 9 days of #Navaratri,all d 10 directions r saturated wid devi’s-Shakti energy. #Shakti has control over creation in all d 10 directions, attendants.— Krupali Bhuvad (@krupali_bhuvad) October 15, 2021
That is why this day is known as #Dussehra, #विजयादशमी.
🌷💮🌷#VijayaDashami
श्री राम #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/ZwvrDEAGIj
Wish You All A Very Happy #Dussehra. May The Goodness In You Kill All The Evils In Your Life. Stay Happy And Blessed.— Oggy (@SirOggyBilla) October 15, 2021
जय श्री राम 🙌😇🙏 #Vijayadashmi #दशहरा #विजयादशमी pic.twitter.com/CFZiOGYYIF
On this pious occasion of Vijayadashami / Dusshera just as Lord Ram vanquished Ravana , I pray that we too fight our inner demons successfully.— Vidya Ganesh (@VidyaG88) October 15, 2021
May Good always triumph over Evil.
May we always follow the path of Dharma.
जय श्री राम। 🙏.#HappyDussehra2021 pic.twitter.com/GTdUYg7FJP
On this day of Dussehra,we celebrate the victory of good over evil. May Lord Rama bless us with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on Earth and bring us prosperity and tranquility.— Arti Sharma (@ArtiSharma4699) October 15, 2021
जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/zVDFqRAZFl
#Vijayadashami Wishes to all. May bhagavan श्री राम keep lighting your path of the success & May you achieve victory in every phase of life.#HappyDussehra2021 pic.twitter.com/O0zidxBmux— Mahesh Bhagavath (@MBhagavath) October 15, 2021