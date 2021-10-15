Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Status, Greetings To Wish Family And Friends

To mark the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad, the festival of Dussehra is observed across the country. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri. All family members and friends come along to set Ravana’s effigies on fire and wish each other 'Happy Dussehra'. In this digital era, technology has made people send wishes to their friends and family living far away. So, here are a few messages and greetings that one can share with their friends and family and wish them a special happy Dussehra 2021. Have a look.

Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama glorify you with strength and determination to follow the path of morality and spirituality.

May Lord Rama keep illuminating your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga confer all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

May this Dussehra burn all the grief and misery on Earth and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

On this special day of Dussehra, we celebrate fearlessness and bravery and the triumph of good over evil. May all your sorrows vanish on this day, and may you feel a resurging spirit rise in your heart that will lead you successfully through all your endeavours. I wish you success and happiness in everything you do. Happy Dussehra!

“Good must triumph over evil. It usually does in life and in any case, it’s bad for young people to believe it doesn’t.”- Barbara Cartland

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“Don’t kill, but conquer the Ravana in you.”- Vikrmn, Corpkshetra

“Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.”- Ken Poirot

“There is no denying that it is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.”- Idowu Koyenikan

🌷 In d 9 days of #Navaratri,all d 10 directions r saturated wid devi’s-Shakti energy. #Shakti has control over creation in all d 10 directions, attendants.



That is why this day is known as #Dussehra, #विजयादशमी.



🌷💮🌷#VijayaDashami

श्री राम #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/ZwvrDEAGIj — Krupali Bhuvad (@krupali_bhuvad) October 15, 2021

Wish You All A Very Happy #Dussehra. May The Goodness In You Kill All The Evils In Your Life. Stay Happy And Blessed.



जय श्री राम 🙌😇🙏 #Vijayadashmi #दशहरा #विजयादशमी pic.twitter.com/CFZiOGYYIF — Oggy (@SirOggyBilla) October 15, 2021

On this pious occasion of Vijayadashami / Dusshera just as Lord Ram vanquished Ravana , I pray that we too fight our inner demons successfully.



May Good always triumph over Evil.

May we always follow the path of Dharma.



जय श्री राम। 🙏.#HappyDussehra2021 pic.twitter.com/GTdUYg7FJP — Vidya Ganesh (@VidyaG88) October 15, 2021

On this day of Dussehra,we celebrate the victory of good over evil. May Lord Rama bless us with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on Earth and bring us prosperity and tranquility.

जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/zVDFqRAZFl — Arti Sharma (@ArtiSharma4699) October 15, 2021

#Vijayadashami Wishes to all. May bhagavan श्री राम keep lighting your path of the success & May you achieve victory in every phase of life.#HappyDussehra2021 pic.twitter.com/O0zidxBmux — Mahesh Bhagavath (@MBhagavath) October 15, 2021

