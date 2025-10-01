Updated 1 October 2025 at 18:29 IST
Happy Dussehra 2025: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, Images, Facebook Status, Messages And Greetings To Share On Vijayadashami
Dussehra will be celebrated on October 2 this year. If you observe the occasion, here are the heartfelt wishes, statuses, and messages to share with your loved ones.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Advertisement
Happy Dussehra 2025: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, Images, Facebook Status, Messages And Greetings To Share On Vijayadashami | Image: X
Happy Dussehra 2025: Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Maa Durga is believed to have slain the demon Mahishasura on this day, while Lord Rama achieved victory over Ravana. If you observe the occasion, here are the heartfelt wishes, statuses, and messages to share with your loved ones.
Happy Dussehra 2025: Wishes for family
- May the victory of good over evil guide you towards the right path. Happy Dussehra!
- Let’s embrace victory, light, and positivity this Dussehra.
- May Lord Ram bless you with wisdom and courage. Wishing you a joyful Dussehra.
- As Ravana fell, may your troubles also burn away this Dussehra.
- Dussehra reminds us that truth always triumphs, no matter how strong evil seems.
- Let’s welcome this Dussehra with peace, prosperity, and smiles.
- Wishing you health, happiness, and strength on this sacred day of Dussehra.
- May Goddess Durga bless you with energy and courage on Vijayadashami.
- Dussehra shows us that goodness may struggle, but it always wins.
- Fill your life with courage and positivity this Dussehra.
Happy Dussehra 2025: Heartfelt messages for friends
- May this Dussehra begin a new journey of happiness and success in your life.
- Let us burn away negativity and embrace hope this Vijayadashami.
- Dussehra teaches us to remain strong, patient, and truthful.
- Happy Dussehra! May the goodness within you always shine brighter than darkness.
- May Lord Ram bless your life with peace and prosperity.
- This Dussehra, I wish you positivity and new beginnings.
- On this Vijayadashami, may wisdom and truth guide your path.
- Let’s honour this festival of courage, honesty, and faith. Happy Dussehra!
- May your victories shine as brightly as the lights of Dussehra.
- Wishing you and your family joy, togetherness, and unity this Dussehra.
Happy Dussehra 2025: Status to share with friends
- Let us celebrate the timeless triumph of good. Happy Dussehra!
- May this festival of Dussehra fill your life with colours and joy.
- On this Vijayadashami, may your strength shine even brighter.
- I wish you blessings of health, prosperity, and happiness.
- Dussehra teaches us that every ending leads to a new beginning.
- May you defeat negativity and step forward towards success.
- Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
- Let us honour goodness, honesty, and unity today.
- May this day bring you peace, courage, and strength.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 1 October 2025 at 18:29 IST