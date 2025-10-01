Happy Dussehra 2025: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, Images, Facebook Status, Messages And Greetings To Share On Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2025: Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Maa Durga is believed to have slain the demon Mahishasura on this day, while Lord Rama achieved victory over Ravana. If you observe the occasion, here are the heartfelt wishes, statuses, and messages to share with your loved ones.