Happy Dussehra 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Status, Images To Share With Your Family And Friends On Vijayadashami
Happy Dussehra 2025: The festival also marks the start of preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.
Happy Dussehra 2025: Vijayadashami is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated across India. Every state has their own version of celebrating the day. The day commemorates the victory of good over evil because, according to Hindu scriptures, Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura to restore and protect dharma, and Lord Rama won over Ravana. Vijayadashami celebrations include processions to a river or ocean front that involve carrying clay statues of Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya, accompanied by music and chants, after which the images are immersed in the water for dissolution and farewell. In other places, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghanada symbolise evil's destruction. The festival also marks the start of preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami. As the day is here, we have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can send to your family, relatives and friends via WhatsApp and Instagram.
Happy Dussehra 2025: Wishes
May the triumph of good over evil inspire you to walk the right path. Happy Dussehra!
May Lord Ram bless you with courage and wisdom. Wishing you a joyous Dussehra.
Happy Dussehra! Let positivity and happiness light up your home.
Just as Ravana was defeated, may all your troubles burn away this Dussehra.
Happy Vijayadashami! A day to celebrate goodness and courage.
Wishing you and your family a safe, happy, and prosperous Dussehra.
Happy Dussehra! Fill your heart with devotion and your days with joy.
Happy Dussehra! Embrace goodness and let negativity fade away.
Dussehra reminds us that no matter how big evil is, truth always prevails.
Wishing you strength, happiness and health on this auspicious Dussehra.
Wishing you a Dussehra filled with sweets, smiles, and celebrations.
Happy Dussehra 2025: Messages
May this Dussehra mark a new chapter of success and happiness in your life.
This Vijayadashami, may your inner strength shine stronger.
Light candles of positivity and faith this Dussehra.
Dussehra teaches us that courage and honesty always win.
Dussehra reminds us to stay strong, patient and truthful.
Celebrate Dussehra by embracing truth, kindness and courage.
Dussehra is a reminder that light always conquers darkness.
On this day, may you conquer your fears and rise higher.
Good always triumphs over evil. Keep faith and never give up.
Happy Dussehra 2025: Greetings
Burn away hatred, embrace love this Dussehra.
Let us cherish the essence of Dussehra — courage and hope.
Celebrate with joy, gratitude and positivity today.
Wishing you a joyous festive season filled with light.
Dussehra is not just a festival; it’s a reminder that there will always be light after darkness.
Burn the Ravana of doubts and rise with confidence.
Happy Dussehra! May your path always be righteous.
Celebrate the power of truth and virtue today.
Let us walk the path of truth and compassion always.
May this day fill your home with divine energy.
Wishing you a victorious and joyful life ahead.
Happy Vijayadashami! A time for hope and renewal.
Let love and light win over hatred and darkness.
