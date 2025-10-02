Happy Dussehra 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Status, Images To Share With Your Family And Friends On Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2025: Vijayadashami is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated across India. Every state has their own version of celebrating the day. The day commemorates the victory of good over evil because, according to Hindu scriptures, Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura to restore and protect dharma, and Lord Rama won over Ravana. Vijayadashami celebrations include processions to a river or ocean front that involve carrying clay statues of Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya, accompanied by music and chants, after which the images are immersed in the water for dissolution and farewell. In other places, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghanada symbolise evil's destruction. The festival also marks the start of preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami. As the day is here, we have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can send to your family, relatives and friends via WhatsApp and Instagram.