Happy Easter 2025: 20+ Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Easter 2025: Easter Sunday is one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, typically observed in April each year. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 20.
It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, following his crucifixion and suffering on Good Friday, witnessed by his mother Mary along with several other women.
As the world comes together to celebrate the resurrection, we’ve curated some thoughtful Happy Easter 2025 wishes to elevate your festive spirit and share joy, blessings with your loved ones.
Published April 19th 2025, 17:28 IST