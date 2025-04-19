sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement

Updated April 19th 2025, 17:58 IST

Happy Easter 2025: 20+ Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Thoughtful Happy Easter 2025 wishes to elevate your festive spirit and share joy, blessings with your loved ones.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Happy Easter 2025.
Happy Easter 2025. | Image: Pexels

Happy Easter 2025: Easter Sunday is one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, typically observed in April each year. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 20. 

It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, following his crucifixion and suffering on Good Friday, witnessed by his mother Mary along with several other women.

Also read: 5 Easter Brunch Looks To Copy This Weekend + Celeb-Inspired Edition

As the world comes together to celebrate the resurrection, we’ve curated some thoughtful Happy Easter 2025 wishes to elevate your festive spirit and share joy, blessings with your loved ones.

Holy Week procession. Image: Pexels

Happy Easter 2025 Wishes, Messages & Greetings

  1. Happy Easter 2025!
  2. May this holy day bless you with the power to truly understand the boundless love of our Lord Jesus Christ. Happy Easter!
  3. May this Easter Sunday bring light, hope, and new beginnings into your life.
  4. Wishing you and your family the blessings and joy of the Lord Jesus Christ. Happy Easter Sunday 2025!
  5. Happy Easter Sunday 2025! May you find comfort in his unconditional love and boundless understanding.
  6. Sending you egg-stra special wishes on this Easter Sunday celebration.
  7. May this Happy Easter add abundant sunshine and hope to your life.
  8. Let the Easter miracle shine in your life and your loved ones. Happy Easter 2025!
  9. He Is Risen! Let the miracle of Easter give you strength today and forever. Happy Easter 2025!
  10. May you always carry the miracle of Easter Sunday in your heart. He is risen! Happy Easter, dearest.

Happy Easter 2025 Image: 5 Photos

Happy Easter 2025 Image. Pexels
Happy Easter 2025 Image. Pexels
Happy Easter 2025 Image. Pexels
Happy Easter 2025 Image. Pexels
Happy Easter 2025 Image. Pexels

Happy Easter 2025 Quotes

  1. "He is not here, for he has risen, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay." - Matthew 28:6 
  2. "Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life." - Janine di Giovanni
  3. “Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people, and hallelujah is our song.” - Pope John Paul II
  4. "Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed." - John 20:29
  5. "Easter brings new beginnings and endless blessings." - Unknown
  6. "Easter is the only time when it is perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket.” - Evan Esar
  7. “Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime.” - Martin Luther
  8. "Let your joy burst forth like flowers in the spring."  - Unknown
  9. “Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless.” - Charles M. Crowe
  10. “Easter is the time to rejoice and be thankful for the gift of life, love, and joy.” - Unknown
     

Published April 19th 2025, 17:28 IST