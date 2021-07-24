Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Status & Messages, Quotes, Photos

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious days in a year as it is one of the important days dedicated to our teachers or mentors, the day is observed with a lot of enthusiasm across India. The Sanskrit word Guru has been derived from two different words Gu and Ru. Gu means ignorance or darkness and Ru means elimination or removal. Thus, the term 'Guru' means someone who removes all the darkness by enlightening and providing knowledge to the students. Read on to know more about Guru Purnima 2021 which is dedicated to our beloved and respected gurus or teachers.

It is a tradition dedicated to all spiritual as well as academic mentors and teachers, who have been a vital part of our learning journey and have enlightened the paths of students with knowledge. The festival is celebrated all across India as well as in Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. The day was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his spiritual Guru Shrimad Rajchandra.

Guru Purnima Wishes

Here are some Guru Purnima wishes and messages in English for you to share with your Gurus, Teachers, Mentors.

A tribute to all Gurus on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima for being the guiding light and showing the right path in life. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru shows you the light at the end of the tunnel of life. A Guru can also be that guiding force of inspiration that can lead you to the Truth. Happy Guru Purnima!

I always know that I have someone to go to when I am lost in the web of thoughts or lost in life. I have my teacher. Happy Guru Purnima to you.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, I want to thank you for being a teacher who has always guided me and supported me in all possible ways. Happy Guru Purnima.

A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart and you have done all that for me. Happy Guru Purnima

There will be no darkness in life if there is a ray of light of your blessings. Happy Guru Purnima!

Today is an auspicious day to be grateful and humble. Thank you for making my life worthwhile. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima Quotes in English

Guru Purnima celebrates the human ability to rise beyond physical nature, and the Greatness of Adiyogi, who made this possible. – Sadhguru

Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate?I bow before Guru who introduced God to me. – Kabir

Worshipping the feet of the guru is the ultimate of all worships - Sri Guru Pranam

A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others - Gautam Buddha

He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating - Swami Vivekananda

Guru Govind dohu khare, Kake lagoo Paye, Balihari Guru Aapki, Govind diyo bataye. Thanks for being my Guru

Guru Purnima Whatsapp Status & Messages

To the world, you may be just a teacher but to me, you are a hero! Wishing you a Happy Guru Purnima!

Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and ever and thank them for making you oh so wise and clever. Happy Guru Purnima.

Today is the best day to pay the tribute to your Guru. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!

There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru. – Muktananda.

Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is parama Shiva himself in human form – Brahmanda Puran.

Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru. – Adi Shankara

Happy Guru Purnima Images

Here are some of the beautiful, and significant images to mark the celebration of the auspicious day.

Happy Guru Purnima 2021 Timing and Tithi

According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of Ashadha month. Also, the day observes the birth of the great author Veda Vyasa who wrote the epic Mahabharata. This year, Guru Purnima falls on July 24, Saturday.

Guru Purnima Timing 2021

Purnima Tithi or Guru Purnima timings 2021 are as follows:

Tithi starts at 10:43 AM on July 23, Friday

Tithi ends at 8.06 AM on July 24, Saturday