Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Status & Messages, Quotes, Photos

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious days in a year as it is one of the important days dedicated to our teachers or mentors, the day is observed with a lot of enthusiasm across India. The Sanskrit word Guru has been derived from two different words Gu and Ru. Gu means ignorance or darkness and Ru means elimination or removal. Thus, the term 'Guru' means someone who removes all the darkness by enlightening and providing knowledge to the students. Read on to know more about Guru Purnima 2021 which is dedicated to our beloved and respected gurus or teachers.
It is a tradition dedicated to all spiritual as well as academic mentors and teachers, who have been a vital part of our learning journey and have enlightened the paths of students with knowledge. The festival is celebrated all across India as well as in Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. The day was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his spiritual Guru Shrimad Rajchandra.
According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of Ashadha month. Also, the day observes the birth of the great author Veda Vyasa who wrote the epic Mahabharata. This year, Guru Purnima falls on July 24, Saturday.
Guru Purnima Timing 2021
Purnima Tithi or Guru Purnima timings 2021 are as follows:
Tithi starts at 10:43 AM on July 23, Friday
Tithi ends at 8.06 AM on July 24, Saturday