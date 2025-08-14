Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 14 August 2025 at 21:53 IST

Happy Independence Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes For 15th August, Find Images, Whatsapp Downloads, Inspiring Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Happy Independence Day 2025! Share heartfelt wishes & inspiring messages with friends, family & colleagues to celebrate the spirit of freedom.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
79th Independence Day 2025
79th Independence Day 2025 | Image: Republic

Celebrate the spirit of freedom this Independence Day 2025 with heartfelt wishes, 79th Independence Day quotes, inspiring messages, and beautiful images to share with friends, family, and colleagues on WhatsApp and social media. Celebrate the true spirit of freedom with your near and dear ones and come together to celebrate the great nation. 

On the eve of 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour in Delhi's Red Fort, like every year, marking the beginning of the celebrations and address the nation from the iconic location. As the great nation takes another step towards a future that is brighter than ever, the theme of this years's celebrations, Naya Bharat, espouses the ethos of modern India and its march towards realizing the Vikasit Bharat by 2047 vision of the government.

14 August 2025 at 21:53 IST

Happy Independence Day 2025: Where To Watch The Parade And PM Narendra Modi's Address To The Nation

Every year, the Prime Minister of the country addresses the nation from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi after hoisting the flag on Independence Day. This year too, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be taking part in the tradition for the 79th Independence Day and the event will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan. Digital stream of the event will also be available on the PIB's (Press Information Bureau) YouTube channel and X account. 

14 August 2025 at 20:56 IST

Happy Independence Day 2025: Empowering Messages for Friends

"On this 79th Independence Day, let’s honor the courage of our freedom fighters by living with integrity, passion, and the relentless spirit to build a better tomorrow."

"Freedom is the foundation of our dreams—may we cherish it every day by standing united, supporting each other, and striving for greatness together. Happy Independence Day!"

"As our tricolor flies high, so should our hopes and aspirations. Let’s embrace this day with gratitude, strength, and the determination to make a positive impact in the world."

"Independence is a gift earned through sacrifice and courage—may it inspire us to break every barrier, overcome every challenge, and shine with pride as one nation, one family."

"May the spirit of freedom awaken the hero within you, inspiring bravery, kindness, and the power to shape a future that every Indian can be proud of. Happy Independence Day!"

14 August 2025 at 20:50 IST

Happy Independence Day 2025: Inspiring Messages For Colleagues

  • "Happy Independence Day 2025! 🇮🇳 Let’s celebrate the freedom we enjoy and commit ourselves to working together for innovation, progress, and excellence. Jai Hind!"
  • "Wishing you and your family a proud and Happy Independence Day! May the spirit of patriotism inspire us to contribute to our nation’s success with dedication and teamwork."
  • "On this 79th Independence Day, let’s remember the vision of our freedom fighters and strive to reflect it in our work—through unity, perseverance, and integrity."
  • "Happy Independence Day! May our professional journey always be guided by the same resilience, courage, and determination that built our great nation."
  • "Independence is not just a celebration—it’s a responsibility. Let’s work together to make a positive impact in our workplace and our country. Jai Hind!"
14 August 2025 at 19:11 IST

Happy Independence Day 2025: Inspiring Quotes that Celebrate The Spirit of Freedom

  • “Freedom is not just about independence; it is about self-discovery and self-realisation.”- Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
  • “The price of independence was heavy, but the freedom it brings is priceless”- Narendra Modi
  • “Our freedom fighters sowed the seeds of independence; let’s nurture the tree of progress. Happy Independence Day!”
  • “Our flag flies not because of the wind, but because of the breath of freedom.” Happy Independence Day!”
  • “A free nation is one that remembers its past while building its future. Happy Independence Day!"

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 14 August 2025 at 19:12 IST