Happy Independence Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes For 15th August, Find Images, Whatsapp Downloads, Inspiring Messages To Share With Friends And Family

On the eve of 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour in Delhi's Red Fort, like every year, marking the beginning of the celebrations and address the nation from the iconic location. As the great nation takes another step towards a future that is brighter than ever, the theme of this years's celebrations, Naya Bharat, espouses the ethos of modern India and its march towards realizing the Vikasit Bharat by 2047 vision of the government.