Happy Labor Day Weekend Images To Share With Your Friends & Family

Labor Day falls on September 7 this year. Labor Day is a federal holiday observed in the U.S. every first Monday of September. The day is celebrated to honour the American labour movement. It is observed to recognise the contribution of the labourers in the development of the United States of America. Since it is the first Monday after a weekend, the long holiday is called as Labor Day weekend in colloquial terms.

Happy Labor Day Weekend Images

Labor Day Quotes

"Work isn't to make money; you work to justify life." — Marc Chagall

"A mind always employed is always happy. This is the true secret, the grand recipe, for felicity." — Thomas Jefferson

"All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence." — Martin Luther King Jr.

"He who works with his hands is a labourer. He who works with his hands and his head is a craftsman. He who works with his hands and his head and his heart is an artist." â€• Francis of Assisi

"Dignify and glorify common labor. It is at the bottom of life that we must begin, not at the top." — Booker T. Washington

"It is for us to pray not for tasks equal to our powers, but for powers equal to our tasks, to go forward with a great desire forever beating at the door of our hearts as we travel toward our distant goal." — Helen Keller

Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work. - Booker T. Washington

Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration. - Thomas Edison

Nothing will work unless you do. - Maya Angelou

Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work. - Stephen King

No human masterpiece has been created without great labor. - Andre Gide

The fruit derived from labor is the sweetest of pleasures. - Luc de Clapiers

Without ambition one starts nothing. Without work, one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you're willing to work. - Oprah Winfrey

Before the reward, there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy. - Ralph Ransom

