Updated 14 February 2026 at 19:13 IST
Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status And Images To Share
As we step into the celebrations of Mahashivratri 2026, let’s also seek blessings from our loved ones on this divine festival by sending best wishes, quotes, messages, and more.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Mahashivratri is a major Hindu festival that honours Lord Shiva through celebration and prayer. People observe it each year on the 14th day of the waning moon, usually between February and March. The festival encourages spiritual awakening, as devotees fast and follow religious rituals to seek Mahadev’s blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and courage.
Maha Shivratri 2026: date and time
According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh begins on the evening of February 15 and ends on February 16. Since Maha Shivratri is celebrated during the night, devotees will observe the main rituals on the night of February 15.
Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family on this special occasion.
Mahashivratri Wishes And Messages
Har Har Mahadev! May this Mahashivratri 2025 bring prosperity into your life.
As we celebrate Mahashivratri 2025, I pray that the light of Lord Shiva guides you toward success in your career.
Wishing you good health this Mahashivratri 2025!
Om Namah Shivaya! May the Great Night of Shiva protect you from all harmful energies.
Happy Mahashivratri 2025! Wishing you divine blessings.
May the power of Lord Shiva inspire you to overcome every challenge with confidence.
Just as Shiva destroys evil, may you conquer your fears and doubts.
May this Maha Shivratri awaken your inner strength and wisdom.
Advertisement
Mahashivratri Quotes And Status
“Wherever there is truth there is Shiva. Wherever there is beauty there is Shiva. Wherever there is benevolence there is Shiva. And there is not a place where the Shiva principle is not there." - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
“Shiva is not a God up there but a living presence here.” - Sadhguru
“You should cry out for the Divine. When we sing whole heartedly and become one with the song, in absolutely no time you become one with God.” - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
“Mahashivratri is the great night of Shiva. If you maintain wakefulness and some sense of awareness on this sacred night, it shall bring tremendous wellbeing to your life.” - Sadhguru
“When you listen to knowledge, it purifies your mind and the intellect.” - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
On this sacred night, may Lord Shiva dissolve your sorrows and awaken your soul.
Shiva is not just a deity—He is the silence within.
Let your heart chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and your worries fade away.
In the stillness of Maha Shivratri, find your true self.
May Bholenath bless you with divine peace and protection.
Images
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 14 February 2026 at 19:09 IST