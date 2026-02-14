Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status And Images To Share

Maha Shivratri 2026: date and time

Mahashivratri Wishes And Messages

Har Har Mahadev! May this Mahashivratri 2025 bring prosperity into your life. As we celebrate Mahashivratri 2025, I pray that the light of Lord Shiva guides you toward success in your career. Wishing you good health this Mahashivratri 2025! Om Namah Shivaya! May the Great Night of Shiva protect you from all harmful energies. Happy Mahashivratri 2025! Wishing you divine blessings. May the power of Lord Shiva inspire you to overcome every challenge with confidence. Just as Shiva destroys evil, may you conquer your fears and doubts. May this Maha Shivratri awaken your inner strength and wisdom.

Mahashivratri Quotes And Status

“Wherever there is truth there is Shiva. Wherever there is beauty there is Shiva. Wherever there is benevolence there is Shiva. And there is not a place where the Shiva principle is not there." - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

“Shiva is not a God up there but a living presence here.” - Sadhguru

“You should cry out for the Divine. When we sing whole heartedly and become one with the song, in absolutely no time you become one with God.” - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

“Mahashivratri is the great night of Shiva. If you maintain wakefulness and some sense of awareness on this sacred night, it shall bring tremendous wellbeing to your life.” - Sadhguru

“When you listen to knowledge, it purifies your mind and the intellect.” - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

On this sacred night, may Lord Shiva dissolve your sorrows and awaken your soul.

Shiva is not just a deity—He is the silence within.

Let your heart chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and your worries fade away.

In the stillness of Maha Shivratri, find your true self.

May Bholenath bless you with divine peace and protection.