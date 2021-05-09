Happy Mother's Day Messages For Sisters: Wish Your Sister For Being A Wonderful Mother

The day to celebrate motherhood is around the corner. If you have a sister who is a mother, it is a special day for her. Being in a pandemic is unsafe to celebrate outside. However, you can still make her day special with some written Mother's Day wishes. Either write them down on paper or send a text. Here are some messages to wish Happy Mother's Day 2021 to your sisters.

Happy Mother's Day wishes for sister

"Happy Mother’s Day Sister. Who would’ve thought the most notorious one would become so gentle and loving?! Anyway, congrats on your big day."

"Happy Mother’s Day Sister! I hope you have a beautiful day today filled with as much fun and laughter as our old days."

"To a wonderful mother and amazing sister, Happy Mother’s Day. You are brave and courageous. You deserve all the happiness, not on mother’s day, but every day."

"Happy Mother’s Day to my dearest sister. I wish you remain the most beautiful, caring, loving, kind, sincere, beloved, sweet, and happy mother in the entire world."

"Dedicating this day to you. Here take my envelope of love and kisses. I love you, sister! Happy Mothers Day!"

"I wish I could write those words here, but I guess words aren’t enough for what I want to express. I love you, and I believe in you. Happy Mother’s Day, Sis!"

Some funny Mother's Day wishes for your sister

"You have to admit that dealing with me has given you the patience to deal with anything, even when your own children throw tantrums. Happy Mother's Day beautiful."

"Even your kids know I am cooler than you. Okay! Okay! I won’t tease you anymore. Happy Mother’s Day."

"Sister, I can hear you crying, “I want a nap.” Welcome to motherhood and Happy Mother’s Day."

"After being a mommy, you have become a tender heart. But it surprises me to a great degree, and I question myself, “Is it, my sister?!” Happy Mother’s Day 2021."

"Happy Mother’s Day, sister. Thanks to you, mom and dad finally stopped asking me about grandkids."

Some more Happy Mother's Day wishes for sister

"Our love and respect for each other are parallel to none. Wishing you all the beautiful things today and forever. Happy Mother’s Day, sis!"

"Do I have to spell out that you are an awesome mom and the best sister ever? Happy Mother’s Day to you!"

"Nothing can be more beautiful than having a sister as your best buddy. Happy Mother’s Day, my darling sister."

"May this day be full of laughter, joys, and many beautiful things. Happy Mother’s Day, sis! Here’s a big hug for you."

"I wish you abundant happiness, sister. May all your dreams are fulfilled. You are strong and have the courage to fight for what you want. Happy Mother’s Day, my beautiful sister."

"I will never understand how you manage everything. Happy Mother’s Day to the perfect mother and an amazing sister."

Source: wishesmsg.com

IMAGE: CANVA.COM