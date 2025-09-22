Happy Navratri 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images & Greeting Cards To Share With Your Family, Friends On WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Happy Navratri 2025: Navratri is one of the important festivals for Hindus, as for nine days, people worship nine forms of Goddess Durga. Also known as Shardiya Navratri, this year, the festival begins on Monday, September 22, and will conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami. As the festival has begun, we have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can send to your family, relatives and friends via WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Happy Navratri 2025: Wishes

The nine days of Navratri bring peace, joy, and a lesson of good overcoming evil. Happy Navratri.

Navratri is a time to reconnect with the divine energy we all share. Happy Navratri!

Navratri brings a beautiful opportunity to pause, meditate, and reconnect with the divine energy within us. Happy Navratri!

May every step of Garba bring you happiness and the power to fight with anything, anywhere. Happy Navratri!

Wishing you and your family a warm, lovely, and joyous Navratri.

Wishing you days and nights full of devotion, togetherness, joy, and love. Happy Navratri to you and your family!

Jai Mata Di! Surrender yourself to the divine energy of Maa Durga to find peace, spirituality, and love.

Let these nine days bring you close to the power to do anything you put your mind to. Jai Maa Durga!

May Goddess Durga bless you with her love, blessings, and divine power to overcome every challenge. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025!

Happy Navratri 2025: Messages

Celebrate these nine nights with devotion and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Navratri!

Let’s rejoice in the power of Maa Durga. Wishing you a safe and blissful Navratri!

Celebrate the victory of good over evil with joy and devotion this Navratri.

On this auspicious festival, may Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and courage.

May the nine forms of Maa Durga bring health, wealth, and happiness to you.

Let the devotion, colours, and energy of Navratri fill your heart with joy.

Celebrate this Navratri with faith, devotion, and love. Maa Durga bless you!

Let Maa Durga’s energy fill your life with strength, happiness, and endless prosperity this Navratri.

May your Navratri be filled with love, laughter, and divine blessings.

May Maa Durga shower her choicest blessings on you and your family. Happy Navratri!

Light up your home and heart with the divine spirit of Navratri. Happy celebrations!

May the divine blessings of Maa Durga empower you to achieve your dreams this Navratri and always.

Happy Navratri 2025: Quotes

"Ya Devi sarva-bhuteshu shakti-rupena samsthita, namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah." - Durga Saptashati / Devi Mahatmyam

"The divine feminine is an expression of exuberance. May you know the bounty of exuberance this Navratri" - Sadhguru

"These nine days are not only about fasting, but about feasting on devotion, discipline, and divine energy."- Sadhguru

"When you worship Shakti, you awaken the energy that destroys fear and ignorance." - Swami Sivananda

"The nine forms of Durga represent courage, compassion, wisdom, strength, wealth, beauty, devotion, power, and knowledge." - Markandeya Purana (Devi Mahatmyam)

"Navratri is the time when we invoke the divine within us and celebrate the victory of positivity." - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar