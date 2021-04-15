Happy Pohela Boishakh Wishes And Pohela Boishakh Greetings To Send To Your Loved Ones

Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the Bengali calendar and is recognised as the new year’s day. Pohela Boishakh is also known as Bangla Noboborsho and this year it has fallen on April 15th, 2021. The festival is celebrated by Bengalis in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Northern Odisha and other parts of the world.

The festival of Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with processions, fairs, etc where the Bengalis sing a traditional song, Shubho Noboborsho which means Happy New Year. It is an official holiday in the states of West Bengal and Tripura. On this day, a number of people send each other "Happy Pohela Boishakh" messages and Pohela Boishakh images. Here are some wishes and greetings one can send to their friends and families on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh to wish them for the festival.

Pohela Boishakh wishes and Pohela Boishakh greetings

Shubho Nobo Borsho to you and your family! On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray god to always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Shubho Naba Borsho. Wishing you a Happy Poila Baisakh! Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends. Notun din, notun bhor, notun surjo, norun surNotun praner icche gulo mone jagak ashaSobar jibon bhore uthuk norun bhalobasai Wishing you tonnes of happiness and prosperity on this Bengali New Year. Subho Poila Boisakh! May you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy in these challenging times. Shubho Nabo Barsho! Shubho Nabo Barsho to all Bengali friends out there! Stay happy, stay safe. Shubho Nabo Barsho to everyone celebrating the Bengali New Year! Let this new year bring you joy and happiness. Shubho Poila Boishak! Poila Boishak-er shubhechha janai. Stay safe. Wishing a bright and joyful Bengali New Year. Shubho Nabo Barsho! From our family to yours - health, happiness, peace and contentment this new year. Best wishes on Poila Boishakh! Enjoy Poila Boishakh! have a 'sweet and fishy' one! Let go of all that makes you sad, ring in Poila Boishakh with happy thoughts! *May the new year be filled with joy and prosperity. May all the roshogollas fill your life with lot of sweetness. Shubho Nobo Borsho! Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends. May you all have only good memories all through the year! Lots and lots of wishes for the New Year. Let’s cherish each moment it beholds. Shubo Nobo Barsho. *Lets’ celebrate this blissful new year! On Poila Baisakh I wish you luck and prosperity. *Happy Poila Baisakh from our to yours! Wishing for abundant joy and good health this Poila Baisakh!

