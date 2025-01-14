Happy Pongal 2025: Heartfelt Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status And More To Share With Loved Ones

Pongal , a vibrant celebration of a bountiful harvest, is a festival cherished by the Tamil community. It is observed annually on either the 14th or 15th of January, marking the start of the Tamil month, Thai.

The four-day-long festivities are named Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal, each carrying unique traditions and significance.

As the much-anticipated festival begins, it’s the perfect time to exchange heartfelt Pongal greetings and spread joy and warmth to celebrate the harvest season.

Here are some meaningful Pongal greetings to share with your loved ones this Pongal 2025!

Pongal Greetings

Happy Pongal to you and your family. May the joy of this festival bring warmth and joy into your life.

May your heart be filled with hope and gratitude as we celebrate the much-awaited Pongal 2025.

Happy Pongal 2025! May the blessings of this festival be the reason you reconnect with lost friends and families.

Happy Pongal to you and your family! As we embark into the Thai month, may you illuminate God’s blessings wherever you go.

Happy Pongal Images

Pongal Whatsapp Status

Happy Pongal 2025 everyone! Let us all be grateful for the bountiful harvest of everything under the sun this year.

May the light and joy of Pongal be with you throughout every season. Happy Pongal 2025!

May this Pongal celebration remind us to be grateful for every little thing in our lives.