Happy Rose Day 2026: Romantic Quotes, Wishes, Messages And Images To Share

Valentine’s Week begins on February 7 with Rose Day. This sets the tone for the days of celebration ahead, the air feels lighter, warmer and unmistakably love-struck. Whether you want to surprise your partner or spouse with a fresh bouquet of roses or their favourite flowers or share your feelings through words, we got you covered.

Starting with some thoughtful wishes, lovely images, and romantic messages to share with your partner on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Rose Day 2025: Romantic quotes to share with your partner

I hate biochemistry because there is no chapter on roses.

~Farooq A. Shiekh

“The rose is a rose from the time it is a seed to the time it dies. Within it, at all times, it contains its whole potential. It seems to be constantly in the process of change: yet at each state, at each moment, it is perfectly all right as it is.”

~Paulo Coelho

Advertisement

Loveliest of lovely things are on earth that soonest pass away. The rose that lives its little hour is prized beyond the sculptured flower."

~William C. Bryant

“Love and a red rose can’t be hid.”

~Thomas Holcroft

Advertisement

"I am a rose, you are my thorns, clutching to me, protecting me."

~Bernice Ellrick.

“I will stop loving you only when a deaf painter manages to paint the noise of a rose petal falling on a glass floor of a castle never existed.”

~Jim Morrison

"Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose."

~Gertrude Stein

“O, the red rose is a falcon, and the white rose is a dove.”

~John Boyle O'Reilly

Happy Rose Day 2025: Romantic wishes to share with your partner

Happy Rose Day to someone truly special.

I’m sending you a rose to brighten your day.

May love bloom in your life, today and always.

Happy Rose Day — stay kind, stay radiant.

I wish you moments as sweet as rose petals.

This single rose carries countless feelings.

Happy Rose Day — may happiness come to you with ease.

I’m sending floral wishes and gentle thoughts your way.

May your heart feel light and loved today.

A rose for all the joy you bring.

Happy Rose Day to someone who truly matters.

Wishing you a day filled with smiles and love.

Rose Day 2025: Romantic messages to share with your partner

You are the highlight of my day, every single day. I love you today and forever.

As we celebrate Rose Day, I just want to say that you light up my world with your presence, my love.

Happy Rose Day to the most beautiful rose in my life.

I love you today and forever, my love. Happy Rose Day to the most beautiful woman in this world.

No single rose compares to the beauty that you hold. I love you.

You are my rose, blooming with love and beauty. Happy Rose Day, love.

No words can express how much I love you, just like no rose can match your beauty!

May our love be as fresh and fragrant as a blooming rose. Happy Rose Day, my darling!

Just like this rose, my love for you is fresh, pure, and beautiful. Happy Rose Day!

With this rose, I give you all my love, now and forever. Happy Rose Day, my love!

Rose Day 2025: Romantic status to share with your partner