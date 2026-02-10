Happy Teddy Day 2026: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images To Send Your Lover On WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Valentine's Week kicked off on February 7 with Rose Day. Now, we have reached the fourth day, February 10, which is called Teddy Day. On this day, lovers gift each other cute teddies to express their love and show their soft side with these plush toys. Teddy represents closeness, warmth and care. However, not teddies, we have brought you wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your significant other on this special day.

(Happy Teddy Day | Image: Freepik)

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Wishes

Hope the teddy bear I am sending makes you smile, in your low moments! Happy teddy day, my love!

How can I forget to wish my wife Happy Teddy Bear Day, as you are the cutest girl in my life? Happy Teddy Day!!

On this Teddy Day, I am sending this teddy bear as a message of appreciation for my beary cute, cuddly bear. Happy Teddy Day, darling husband!

Advertisement

To the cutest teddy I know - I love you a lot, and I am missing your bear hugs right now. Happy Teddy Day!

On this Teddy Bear Day, accept this message as my promise to be your cuddly bear for a lifetime with an unlimited supply of hugs and kisses. Happy Teddy Day, baby!

Advertisement

To the darling husband, thanks a lot for getting me this cutest teddy bear. But, the teddy that I am craving for right now is you and only you. Happy Teddy Day, handsome!!

Teddies remind me of you, your warm hugs, softness, and of course your beautiful smile that is making me fall in love every time I see you!!

Love, you are not fat, you are just chubby and cute, and after meeting you, I am in love with teddies more than dolls. Love you so much, princess and happy Teddy Day!

(Happy Teddy Day | Image: Freepik)

There is only one person in the whole world who can give competition to teddy bears in terms of cuteness, and it is you, my love. Happy Teddy Day!!

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Messages

There is only one person in the whole world who can give competition to teddy bears in terms of cuteness, and it is you, my love. Happy Teddy Day!!

You might not be able to hug me every day, but you can surely hug this teddy bear, as this is a replica of me lying beside you. Happy Teddy Day, dear!

Love, you are not fat, you are just chubby and cute, and after meeting you, I am in love with teddies more than dolls. Love you so much, princess and happy Teddy Day!

I found my heaven in you; you are the most prized treasure for me, love. Just want to say I'll always love you. Happy Teddy Day!

You are my little, cute, and chubby doll, and I promise to be your teddy bear, making you smile like this forever, wifey. Happy Teddy Day!

Who said teddy bears aren't for real? I mean, just look at you, love!!... You are the most adorable and cute teddy who is only mine!... Happy Teddy Day!!

I am gifting you this teddy bear, sweetheart, so that whenever you look at it, you will be reminded of me and the time that we have spent together. Happy Teddy Day!

It is Teddy Bear Day, and I am craving your warm hugs badly. Come to me soon, dear wife. Happy Teddy Day!

(Happy Teddy Day | Image: Freepik)

I may not always be by your side, that is why I am sending this cute teddy bear for you to present you with warm hugs and lots of kisses to start your day beautifully and end lovingly.

The teddy I am sending you is not just a teddy, but me hugging you tightly. Now, please smile as I am here with you and will always be with you. Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Quotes

"On Teddy Bear Day We Think Of Those Who Make Our Lives Worthwhile, Those Gracious, Friendly People Who We Think Of With A Smile. I Am Fortunate To Know You, That's Why I Want To Say, To A Rare And Special Person: Happy Teddy Bear Day."

"A bedroom without a teddy is like a face without a smile."

(Happy Teddy Day | Image: Freepik)

"By gifting you this teddy I want to show am ready to make you mine and fill my life with sunshine."

"When everyone else has let you down, there's always Teddy bear."

"Love is like a chewing gum, it tastes only in the beginning! But friendship is like chocolate, it tastes till it ends!â Happy Teddy Day to my best friend!"

"Teddy bears don't need hearts as they are already stuffed with love. I m ur Teddy with a big heart. To my cutest cuddly wife Who is certainly my life. This teddy bear is a sign That you will be forever mine. Happy teddy bear day!"

"Even If The Sun Refused To Shine, Even If Romance Ran Out Of Rhyme, You Would Still Have My Heart Until The End Of Time, You're All I Need, My Love. Happy Teddy Day"

(Happy Teddy Day | Image: Freepik)