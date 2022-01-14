Happy Uttarayan Good Morning Wishes, Images And Messages

Quick links:
Uttarayan marks the day when the winter ends and it is considered a sign for the farmers that harvest season is about to begin. This auspicious day is also considered as the beginning of healthy and wealthy life ahead. To wish your friends and family members a Happy Uttarayn this year during the time of the pandemic, we have a bunch of beautiful and thoughtful quotes, greetings, images, and more to choose from.
From Happy Uttarayan Good Morning wishes to Whstapp images, take a look at some of the best Happy Uttarayan wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones.
#Uttarayan :: मोहब्बत एक कटी पतंग है जनाब, गिरती वही है जिसकी छत बड़ी होती है.— अrun कुmar 🇮🇳🚩 (@arunkrsh) January 13, 2022
WARM GREETINGS ON UTTARAYAN TO YOU MY DEAR. MAY THIS SPECIAL OCCASION BE FULL OF SMILES AND SWEETNESS OF YOUR LOVED ONES.
Wishing You all a Very Happy #Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/VJ94QaDq0x
Hello frnz🙋♀️— Sushma Sharma (@SushOlwayzkhush) January 14, 2022
Happy #MakarSankranti#Lohri #Bihu #Uttarayan#Pongal
Here i'm wishing U lots of
festivities bcoz i believe in
UNITY IN DIVERSITY🇮🇳
We might speak different
languages,belong 2 different
states &different ideology
bt at the same time our
roots r ONE i.e. INDIAN🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VzaAL3VXYf
May Lord #SuryaDev connect us to the brightest of moments on the blissful occasion of #Uttarayan. 🌞— राधेय 🏹 (@iamradhey_) January 14, 2022
Happy #MakarSankranti everyone. Have sweets & Fly kites. Pray to the almighty that the harvest festival witnesses all smiles and positivity around. pic.twitter.com/QB9P5hOSxW