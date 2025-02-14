Happy Valentine’s Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, Images And Greeting Cards To Share With Your Special One

Happy Valentine’s Day 2025: Every year, Valentine’s Day falls on 14 February; it is a day to celebrate love and affection for all those who hold a special place in our hearts. This year, Valentine’s Day 2025 falls on Friday, which is today.

People of all ages cherish this time of year, as it gives us an opportunity to express our care and appreciation for our loved ones.

And as the much-anticipated day arrives, let’s celebrate and rekindle our connections with those special to us by sending heartfelt Valentine’s Day quotes, wishes, and more.

Romantic Quotes For Couples

“By my soul, I can neither eat, drink, nor sleep; nor, what's still worse, love any woman in the world but her.” - Samuel Richardson, Clarissa

"Why, darling, I don't live at all when I'm not with you." - Ernest Hemingway, A Farewell to Arms

"My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you." - Taylor Swift, Lover

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” - Princess Diana

“She knew she loved him when ‘home’ went from being a place to being a person.” - E. Leventhal

Beautiful Quotes For Family And Friends

“Nothing is better than going home to family and eating good food and relaxing.” - Irina Shayk

“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” - Elisabeth Foley

“Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family.” - Anthony Brandt

“A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.” - Unknown

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” - George Burns

Happy Valentine's Day Wishes

To the love of my life. Happy Valentine's Day 2025.

Happy Valentine's Day, my sweetheart. You're my heart, my soul, and my greatest love.

I'm so lucky to have you in my life. May this Valentine's Day bring even more joy to you.

Good Morning, sweetheart. On this Valentine's Day, I want to say out loud that you're the reason I believe in love.

To my Valentine, thank you for your love and kindness towards me. Happy Valentine's Day 2025.

Valentine's Day Images And Greeting Cards

Happy Valentine's Day. Image: Pexels

