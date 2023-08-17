Hariyali Teej 2023: Traditional Dishes, Auspicious Timings, Rituals, All You Need To Know

On the vibrant Saturday of August 19, the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej will paint households with fervent devotion and joy. This day holds profound significance for both married women and unmarried girls, as they come together to celebrate and seek blessings from Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The core of the celebrations lies in the heartfelt offerings of special bhog, symbolising reverence and the pursuit of cherished wishes.

2 things you need to know

Hariyali Teej celebrates devotion, love, and divine blessings.

Traditional offerings symbolize marital bliss and auspicious outcomes.

Kheer: A Symbol of Sweetness and Togetherness

Kheer, a delightful dish crafted from rice and milk, takes centre stage among the offerings. This delectable treat represents the infusion of sweetness into marital relationships. The act of sharing this prasad with one's spouse is believed to strengthen the bonds of love and affection, fostering an enduring connection.

(Kheer, a delightful dish crafted from rice and milk | Image: Shutterstock)

Ghevar: A Traditional Sweet Blessing

Ghevar, a traditional Indian sweet, finds its place on the divine platter. This offering is considered to usher in auspiciousness and positive outcomes, contributing to marital happiness and the blessings of progeny.

(This offering is considered to usher in auspiciousness | Image: Shutterstock)

Semolina Pudding: Pleasing the Deities

Semolina Pudding, a beloved dish of Lord Shiva, finds its way onto the offerings. This gesture of devotion is believed to please both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, invoking their blessings upon devotees.

(Semolina Pudding, a beloved dish of Lord Shiva | Image: Shutterstock)

Honey: An Emblem of Happiness and Prosperity

Honey, esteemed for its sweetness and purity, holds its own significance on Hariyali Teej. Offering honey to the deities and sharing it with a Brahmin is thought to usher happiness and prosperity into one's life.

(Honey, esteemed for its sweetness and purity | Image: Shutterstock)

Jaggery Sweets: A Path to Prosperity

Jaggery Sweets, crafted with care using jaggery, are offered as tokens of devotion to Goddess Parvati. Donating these sweets after the offering is believed to dispel financial woes and bring about an increase in prosperity and prestige.

(It offered as tokens of devotion to Goddess Parvati | Image: Shutterstock)

Auspicious Timings and Rituals

The success of the fast and the manifestation of positive outcomes are believed to be enhanced when the rituals are performed during the auspicious timings. The evening hours are chosen for the puja, in accordance with the traditions of Hariyali Teej.

The propitious time for worship begins at 07:30 in the morning, lasting until 09:08. Following this, a Puja Muhurta stretches from the afternoon into the evening, between 12:25 pm to 05:19 pm. Adhering to these auspicious timings, following the prescribed rituals, and observing the fast diligently will ensure a meaningful and successful celebration of Hariyali Teej.

As homes resonate with devotion and joy on this special day, the offerings of bhog stand as symbols of love, happiness, and prosperity, embodying the spirit of Hariyali Teej.