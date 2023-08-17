Hariyali Teej 2023: Understanding How The Festival Is Different From Hartalika Teej

Teej, a significant Hindu festival celebrated with fervour and devotion across the country, holds deep cultural and religious importance, particularly for married Hindu women. This annual festival, marked by fasting, mehendi art, and vibrant traditional attire, is observed on the third day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Sawan. With three main variations - Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej - the festival's distinctions are often a source of confusion.

3 things you need to know

Teej festival celebrates devotion and cultural diversity.

Hariyali Teej signifies divine love between Parvati and Shiva.

Hartalika Teej commemorates Parvati's strength and choices.

Dates for Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej in 2023

Hariyali Teej, falling on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, will be celebrated on August 19 this year. On the other hand, Hartalika Teej is observed annually on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada. In 2023, Hartalika Teej is set to be observed on September 18, with the auspicious time for celebration spanning from 6:07 am to 8:34 am.

Distinguishing Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej

Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej are rooted in different narratives and hold distinct significance. Hariyali Teej, which precedes Hartalika Teej by a month, celebrates the divine love story between Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva. According to ancient beliefs, Mata Parvati undertook 107 births of penance to win Lord Shiva's heart, succeeding in her 108th birth. This festival commemorates their sacred union and is a testament to women's devotion and cultural diversity.

(Hariyali Teej is celebrate the divine love story of Lord Shiva and Lord Parvati | Image: Pinterest)

Meanwhile, Hartalika Teej is observed for entirely different reasons. It memorialises the day when Devi Parvati was spirited away by her female companions to a forest, shielding her from her father's insistence on marrying Lord Vishnu. After rigorous penance in the woods, Maa Parvati eventually married Lord Shiva. This celebration highlights the strength of women and their determination to shape their own destinies.

Cultural Richness and Diversity

Teej festivals collectively emphasise the cultural richness and diversity inherent in Hindu traditions. They provide a platform for women to express their devotion, strength, and dedication through rituals that have been passed down through generations. The celebrations not only strengthen the bonds within families but also foster a sense of unity within communities as people come together to honour these powerful narratives.

Overall, as the auspicious Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej approach, Hindu households are gearing up to celebrate with profound devotion and joy. These festivals, steeped in history and significance, continue to inspire and unite individuals through the celebration of women's strength, cultural heritage, and the divine connections they symbolise.