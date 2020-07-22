Hariyali Teej Video Status To Upload And Send To Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Teej is one common name given to many different festivals celebrated by Hindu women in India. Haryali Teej is held on the third day of the bright half of the North Indian Lunar month of Shraavana. As Shraavana or commonly called, the Saawan month falls during the rainy or monsoon season when the surroundings become green, the Shraavana Teej is also called Hariyali Teej (Green Teej). This year Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 23, 2020. A fast is observed in order to celebrate this day and the focus is on the moon. Here are some Hariyali Teej video status for you to upload or send to your loved ones on this auspicious day. Read ahead to know more-

Hariyali Teej video status

The Hariyali Teej festival is held and celebrated in the remembrance of the reunion of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. This is the day when Lord Shiva, with all his heart, accepted Goddess Parvati as his beloved wife. Goddess Parvati observed a fast on this day and was accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife for the next 108 births. Goddess Parvati is also commonly called as the Teej Mata.

In India, Hariyali Teej is mainly celebrated in regions of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The Hariyali Teej festival is celebrated by women of all faiths and lasts from the third day of the bright half of the lunar month of Sawan as per the Punjabi calendar to the full moon of Sawan (about 13 days). Teej involves women getting together and performing Gidda, and married women visiting their families and receiving gifts.

The Chandigarh Administration is known for making special arrangements for the celebration of Hariyali Teej in the Rock Garden of the city. School children perform dramas, dance, and other cultural activities on this day. The female members in a family, especially daughters, are presented with gifts and dresses.

Haryali Teej is also one of the most popular festivals of Haryana and is in fact celebrated as an official holiday. Government of Haryana organises many functions in order to celebrate this day, that welcomes the monsoon/ rainy season. Traditionally, boys used to fly kites all day long on this day, but the tradition is losing now its charm due to tall buildings coming up and having a lack of terrace space.