Hartalika Teej 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Ritual, Rules Of Fasting

Teej, a cherished festival in India, beckons with its vibrant celebrations and profound rituals. On September 18, married and single women across the country will gather to observe Hartalika Teej, a day marked by fasting, prayers and devotion dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

2 things you need to know

Hartalika Teej this year will fall on September 17 at 11:08 am and conclude on September 18 at 12:39 pm.

Devotees will observe their fast on September 18.

The legend of Hartalika

The name Hartalika is derived from "Harat" (abduction) and "Aalika" (female friend). Legend has it that Goddess Parvati's close friend took her to a dense forest to protect her from an unwanted marriage to Lord Vishnu, orchestrated by her father. The name also encompasses "har," symbolising Lord Shiva. Therefore, devotees on this day fervently pray for their desired life partners.

(Hartalika Teej festivities will commence on September 17 | Image: Pinterest)

Puja shubh muhurat

According to priest Subham Tiwari, Hartalika Teej festivities will commence on September 17 at 11:08 am and conclude at 12:39 pm on September 18. The fast should be diligently observed on September 18, as per the udya tithi. Ideally, puja should be performed in the morning. However, if this is not feasible, the Pradosh time, from 07:18 pm to 09:38 pm, is also considered auspicious. Devotees should begin the day with a purifying bath, wear clean attires and then commence the puja rituals.

Fasting guidelines

Hartalika Teej is known as one of the most challenging fasts one can undertake. Devotees must adhere to specific rules and methods for puja and fasting. While the Nirjala fast (abstaining from both food and water) is the traditional practice, those who find it strenuous can consume fruits during the fast, ensuring they maintain their devotion.

The sacred destination to celebrate Hartalika Teej

Rishikesh, renowned for its spiritual aura, is an ideal place to celebrate Hartalika Teej. Pilgrims from all corners of the nation congregate here to perform puja rituals and seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The holy waters of the Ganga at Triveni Ghat provide an opportunity for a spiritually rejuvenating bath, adding an extra layer of sanctity to this cherished festival.

As Hartalika Teej 2023 approaches, devotees eagerly prepare to immerse themselves in the rituals, seeking blessings for a loving and harmonious life. With its rich traditions and deep-rooted significance, this festival serves as a reminder of the enduring love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.